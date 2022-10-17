Lirik Lagu Bad Omens - 5 Second of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bad Omens - 5 Second of Summer
So this is where I am
Hanging on a feeling
Driving through the valley just to chase the pain again
So this is where we are
I should've seen it coming
Every time we say goodbye, I say hello again
I cried in your dark brown eyes for the thousandth time
'Cause you love somebody
I died when you left that night for the thousandth time
'Cause you love somebody else
I tried to stop the door as it was closing
It was closing
Can't help the way I keep ignoring every omen
Every omen
Heaven knows I should let go
It's nothing that I don't already know
I kiss you on your neck
You were staring at the ceiling
I should've known right then and there you were a runaway
Oh, just make it go away
Can you help me rearrange it?
I'm still making sense of having nothing left to save
I cried in your dark brown eyes for the thousandth time
'Cause you love somebody
I died when you left that night for the thousandth time
'Cause you love somebody else
I tried to stop the door as it was closing
It was closing
Can't help the way I keep ignoring every omen
Every omen
Heaven knows I should let go
It's nothing that I don't already know
We go 'round again, we jump back in bed
That's what you do when you love somebody
These bad omens, I look right through them
That's what you do when you love somebody
We go 'round again, we jump back in bed
That's what you do when you love somebody
These bad omens, I look right through them
That's what you do when you love somebody
Else (when you love somebody)
Else (when you love somebody)
Artis: 5 Second of Summer
Album: 5SOS5
