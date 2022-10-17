Lirik Lagu Bad Omens - 5 Second of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bad Omens - 5 Second of Summer

So this is where I am

Hanging on a feeling

Driving through the valley just to chase the pain again

So this is where we are

I should've seen it coming

Every time we say goodbye, I say hello again

I cried in your dark brown eyes for the thousandth time

'Cause you love somebody

I died when you left that night for the thousandth time

'Cause you love somebody else

I tried to stop the door as it was closing

It was closing

Can't help the way I keep ignoring every omen

Every omen

Heaven knows I should let go

It's nothing that I don't already know

I kiss you on your neck

You were staring at the ceiling

I should've known right then and there you were a runaway

Oh, just make it go away

Can you help me rearrange it?

I'm still making sense of having nothing left to save

I cried in your dark brown eyes for the thousandth time

'Cause you love somebody

I died when you left that night for the thousandth time

'Cause you love somebody else

I tried to stop the door as it was closing

It was closing

Can't help the way I keep ignoring every omen

Every omen

Heaven knows I should let go

It's nothing that I don't already know

We go 'round again, we jump back in bed

That's what you do when you love somebody

These bad omens, I look right through them

That's what you do when you love somebody

We go 'round again, we jump back in bed

That's what you do when you love somebody

These bad omens, I look right through them

That's what you do when you love somebody

Else (when you love somebody)

Else (when you love somebody)

Artis: 5 Second of Summer

Album: 5SOS5