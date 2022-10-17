Lirik Lagu The Beach - The Neighbourhood dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu The Beach - The Neighbourhood

If I told you that I loved you

Tell me, what would you say?

If I told you that I hated you

Would you go away?

Now I need your help with everything that I do

I don't want to lie, I've been relying on you

Fallin' again, I need a pick-me-up

I've been callin' you "friend", I might need to give it up

I'm sick, and I'm tired too

I can admit, I am not fireproof

I feel it burning me

I feel it burning you

I hope I don't murder me

I hope I don't burden you

If I do, if I do

If I meet you in the middle maybe we could agree

You make me feel little how you're looking at me

And you can throw me shade, all it does is just cool me off

First it just threw me off, now I'm just moving on

Fallin' again, I need a pick-me-up

I've been callin' you "friend", I might need to give it up

I'm sick, and I'm tired too

I can admit, I am not fireproof

I feel it burning me

I feel it burning you

I hope I don't murder me

I hope I don't burden you

Swim with me

I think I could see the beach

I know what's underneath

I need you here with me

But we're out in the open

Swim with me

I think I could see the beach

Just don't look underneath us

I need you here with me but we're out in the open

I'm sick, and I'm tired too

I can admit, I am not fireproof

I feel it burning me

I feel it burning you

I hope I don't murder me

I hope I don't burden you

If I do, if I do