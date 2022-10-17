Lirik Caroline – Harry Styles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Caroline – Harry Styles
She's got a family in Carolina
So far away, but she says I remind her of home
Feelin' oh-so far from home
She never saw herself as a west-coaster
Moved all the way 'cause her grandma told her
"Townes, better swim before you drown"
She's a good girl
She's such a good girl
She's a good girl
She feels so good
She's got a book for every situation
Gets into parties without invitations
How could you ever turn her down?
There's not a drink that I think could sink her
How would I tell her that she's all I think about?
Well, I guess she just found out
She's a good girl
She's such a good girl
She's a good girl
She feels so good
She feels so good
I met her once and wrote a song about her
I wanna scream, yeah, I wanna shout it out
And I hope she hears me now
La la la la la la la la la la la
La la la la la la la la la la la
La la la la la la la la la la la
La la la la la la la la la la la
She's a good girl
She's such a good girl
She's a good girl
Feels so good
She feels so good
She feels so good
She feels so good
Oh she's a good girl
She feels so good
