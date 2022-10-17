Lirik Caroline – Harry Styles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Caroline – Harry Styles

She's got a family in Carolina

So far away, but she says I remind her of home

Feelin' oh-so far from home

She never saw herself as a west-coaster

Moved all the way 'cause her grandma told her

"Townes, better swim before you drown"

She's a good girl

She's such a good girl

She's a good girl

She feels so good

She's got a book for every situation

Gets into parties without invitations

How could you ever turn her down?

There's not a drink that I think could sink her

How would I tell her that she's all I think about?

Well, I guess she just found out

She's a good girl

She's such a good girl

She's a good girl

She feels so good

She feels so good

I met her once and wrote a song about her

I wanna scream, yeah, I wanna shout it out

And I hope she hears me now

La la la la la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la la la la la

She's a good girl

She's such a good girl

She's a good girl

Feels so good

She feels so good

She feels so good

She feels so good

Oh she's a good girl

She feels so good

