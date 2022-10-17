Lirik Lagu Something Loud - Jimmy Eat World dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Something Loud - Jimmy Eat World
I walked around for days
In a familiar place
This time I finally let myself own every small feeling
There was the one who got away
There was a first for everything
Never a second-guess if I was right where I should be
Do you know what I mean?
All night
Do you still feel part of somethin' loud?
All night
Are you such a different person now?
A dream that never was
An idea you think you come from
All night
When you can't look at the day
I had it figured out
The way it really is
And growin' up, we added just too much complexity
Friends at the show in '95, miss every one of them
But there's a moment that you die or you move on to live
Everyone of us did
All night
Do you still feel part of somethin' loud?
All night
Are you such a different person now?
A dream that never was
An idea you think you come from
All night
When you can't look at the day
I had what I had
And goddamn, I would change
Not a single thing
So smile, wave, then let go
All night
Do you still feel part of somethin' loud?
All night
Are you such a different person now?
A dream that never was
An idea you think you come from
All night
When you can't look at the day
When you can't look at the day
(All night)
When you can't look at the day!
Credit
Album: Something Loud
Artis: Jimmy Eat World
Dirilis: 2022
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Songwriters: James Christopher Adkins / Thomas Darrell Linton / Zachary Lind / Richard E Burch
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Sejak adanya pandemi OVID mulai berkurang dan musik live kembali, band ini menjadi semakin bersemangat untuk memainkan pertunjukan lagu, yang digunakan Adkins sebagai inspirasi ketika ia kembali untuk lebih sering menulis lagu.
Pada akhirnya, kegembiraan inilah yang mengilhami lirik untuk "Something Loud", dengan Adkins dan drummer Zach Lind mendiskusikan festival musik When We Were Young sebagai pengaruh yang lebih spesifik.
Lagu ini juga merupakan retrospektif pada karir band, karena liriknya menceritakan hari-hari awal tur mereka dan bagaimana mereka tumbuh sebagai band selama bertahun-tahun.
