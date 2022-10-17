Lirik Lagu Something Loud - Jimmy Eat World dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Something Loud - Jimmy Eat World

I walked around for days

In a familiar place

This time I finally let myself own every small feeling

There was the one who got away

There was a first for everything

Never a second-guess if I was right where I should be

Do you know what I mean?

All night

Do you still feel part of somethin' loud?

All night

Are you such a different person now?

A dream that never was

An idea you think you come from

All night

When you can't look at the day

I had it figured out

The way it really is

And growin' up, we added just too much complexity

Friends at the show in '95, miss every one of them

But there's a moment that you die or you move on to live

Everyone of us did

All night

Do you still feel part of somethin' loud?

All night

Are you such a different person now?

A dream that never was

An idea you think you come from

All night

When you can't look at the day

I had what I had

And goddamn, I would change

Not a single thing

So smile, wave, then let go

All night

Do you still feel part of somethin' loud?

All night

Are you such a different person now?

A dream that never was

An idea you think you come from

All night

When you can't look at the day

When you can't look at the day

(All night)

When you can't look at the day!

Credit

Album: Something Loud

Artis: Jimmy Eat World

Dirilis: 2022

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Songwriters: James Christopher Adkins / Thomas Darrell Linton / Zachary Lind / Richard E Burch

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Sejak adanya pandemi OVID mulai berkurang dan musik live kembali, band ini menjadi semakin bersemangat untuk memainkan pertunjukan lagu, yang digunakan Adkins sebagai inspirasi ketika ia kembali untuk lebih sering menulis lagu.

Pada akhirnya, kegembiraan inilah yang mengilhami lirik untuk "Something Loud", dengan Adkins dan drummer Zach Lind mendiskusikan festival musik When We Were Young sebagai pengaruh yang lebih spesifik.

Lagu ini juga merupakan retrospektif pada karir band, karena liriknya menceritakan hari-hari awal tur mereka dan bagaimana mereka tumbuh sebagai band selama bertahun-tahun.