Lirik Dirty Harry - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dirty Harry - Gorillaz
I need a gun to keep myself among
The poor people who are burning in the sun
But they ain't got a chance
They ain't got a chance
I need a gun
'Cause all I do is dance
'Cause all I do is dance
I need a gun to keep myself among
The poor people who are burning in the sun
But they ain't got a chance
They ain't got a chance
I need a gun
'Cause all I do is dance
'Cause all I do is dance
In my backpack
I got my act right
In case you act quite difficult
And your result weaken
With anger and discontent
Some are seeking in search of like Nimoy
I'm a peace-loving decoy
Ready for retaliation
I change the whole occasion to a pine box, six-under
Impulsive, don't ask why or wonder
Orders given to me is
Strike and I'm thunder with lightning fast reflexes
On constant alert from the constant hurt
That seems limitless with no dropping pressure
Seems like everybody's out to test ya
'Til they see you brake
You can't conceal the hate that consumes you
I'm the reason why you fill up your Isuzu
Chill with your old lady at the tilt
I got a ninety-day extension
And I'm filled with guilt
From things that I seen
Your water's from a bottle
Mine's from a canteen
At night I hear the shots ring
So I'm a light sleeper
The cost of life
It seems to get cheaper
Out in the desert
With my street sweeper
"The war is over"
So said the speaker
With the flight suit on
Maybe to him I'm just a pawn
So he can advance
Remember when I used to dance
Man, all I wanna do is dance
I need a gun to keep myself among
Credit
Artis: Gorillaz
Album: Demon Days
Rilis: 2005
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Hip Hop/Rap
Penulis Lagu: Brian Joseph Burton / Damon Albarn / Jamie Christopher Hewlett / Romye Robinson
Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini
Band yang ikonik dengan virtual kartun ini (Gorillaz), telah mengerluarkan beberapa album sejak dibentuknya pada 1998.
