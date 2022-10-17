Lirik Dirty Harry - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dirty Harry - Gorillaz

I need a gun to keep myself among

The poor people who are burning in the sun

But they ain't got a chance

They ain't got a chance

I need a gun

'Cause all I do is dance

'Cause all I do is dance

I need a gun to keep myself among

The poor people who are burning in the sun

But they ain't got a chance

They ain't got a chance

I need a gun

'Cause all I do is dance

'Cause all I do is dance

In my backpack

I got my act right

In case you act quite difficult

And your result weaken

With anger and discontent

Some are seeking in search of like Nimoy

I'm a peace-loving decoy

Ready for retaliation

I change the whole occasion to a pine box, six-under

Impulsive, don't ask why or wonder

Orders given to me is

Strike and I'm thunder with lightning fast reflexes

On constant alert from the constant hurt

That seems limitless with no dropping pressure

Seems like everybody's out to test ya

'Til they see you brake

You can't conceal the hate that consumes you

I'm the reason why you fill up your Isuzu

Chill with your old lady at the tilt

I got a ninety-day extension

And I'm filled with guilt

From things that I seen

Your water's from a bottle

Mine's from a canteen

At night I hear the shots ring

So I'm a light sleeper

The cost of life

It seems to get cheaper

Out in the desert

With my street sweeper

"The war is over"

So said the speaker

With the flight suit on

Maybe to him I'm just a pawn

So he can advance

Remember when I used to dance

Man, all I wanna do is dance

I need a gun to keep myself among

Credit

Artis: Gorillaz

Album: Demon Days

Rilis: 2005

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Hip Hop/Rap

Penulis Lagu: Brian Joseph Burton / Damon Albarn / Jamie Christopher Hewlett / Romye Robinson

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Band yang ikonik dengan virtual kartun ini (Gorillaz), telah mengerluarkan beberapa album sejak dibentuknya pada 1998.