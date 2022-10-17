Lirik Lagu The Fly – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Fly – U2

It's no secret that the stars are falling from the sky

It's no secret that our world is in darkness tonight.

They say the sun is sometimes eclipsed by the moon

Y' know I don't see you when she walks in the room.

It's no secret that a friend is someone who lets you help.

It's no secret that a liar won't believe anyone else.

They say a secret is something you tell one other person

So I'm telling you, child.

Love, we shine like a burning star

We're falling from the sky

A man will beg

A man will crawl

On the sheer face of love

Like a fly on a wall

It's no secret at all

It's no secret that a conscience can sometimes be a pest

It's no secret ambition bites the nails of success

Every artist is a cannibal, every poet is a thief

All kill their inspiration and sing about the grief

Love, we shine like a burning star

We're falling from the sky

A man will rise

A man will fall

From the sheer face of love

Like a fly from a wall

It's no secret at all

Love, we shine like a burning star

We're falling from the sky tonight

Love, we shine like a burning star

We're falling from the sky