Lirik Lagu The Fly – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's no secret that the stars are falling from the sky
It's no secret that our world is in darkness tonight.
They say the sun is sometimes eclipsed by the moon
Y' know I don't see you when she walks in the room.
It's no secret that a friend is someone who lets you help.
It's no secret that a liar won't believe anyone else.
They say a secret is something you tell one other person
So I'm telling you, child.
Love, we shine like a burning star
We're falling from the sky
A man will beg
A man will crawl
On the sheer face of love
Like a fly on a wall
It's no secret at all
It's no secret that a conscience can sometimes be a pest
It's no secret ambition bites the nails of success
Every artist is a cannibal, every poet is a thief
All kill their inspiration and sing about the grief
Love, we shine like a burning star
We're falling from the sky
A man will rise
A man will fall
From the sheer face of love
Like a fly from a wall
It's no secret at all
Love, we shine like a burning star
We're falling from the sky tonight
Love, we shine like a burning star
We're falling from the sky
