Lirik Lagu Dare - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's coming up, it's coming up
It's coming up, it's coming up
It's coming up, it's coming up
It's dare
It's dare
You've got to press it on you
You just think it
That's what you do baby
Hold it down there
Jump with them all and move it
Jump back and forth
And feel like you were there yourself
To work it out
Never did no harm, never did no harm
It's dare
It's coming up, it's coming up
It's coming up, it's coming up
It's coming up
It's dare
It's dare
You've got to press it on you
You just think it
That's what you do, baby
Hold it down there
Jump with the moon and move it
Jump back and forth
It feels like you were there yourself
To work it out
Never did no harm
Never did no harm
It's dare
It's coming up, it's coming up
It's coming up, it's coming up
It's coming up
It's dare
Never did no harm
Never did no harm
It's dare
It's coming up, it's coming up
It's coming up, it's coming up
It's coming up
It's dare
Oh
You've got to press it on you
You just think it
That's what you do, baby
Hold it down there
Jump with the moon and move it
Jump back and forth
And feel like you were there yourself
To work it out
You've got to press it on you
You just think it
That's what you do, baby
Hold it down there
Jump with them all and move it
Jump back and forth
It feels like you were there yourself
To work it out
