Lirik Lagu Dare - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dare - Gorillaz

It's coming up, it's coming up

It's coming up, it's coming up

It's coming up, it's coming up

It's dare

It's dare

You've got to press it on you

You just think it

That's what you do baby

Hold it down there

Jump with them all and move it

Jump back and forth

And feel like you were there yourself

To work it out

Never did no harm, never did no harm

It's dare

It's coming up, it's coming up

It's coming up, it's coming up

It's coming up

It's dare

It's dare

You've got to press it on you

You just think it

That's what you do, baby

Hold it down there

Jump with the moon and move it

Jump back and forth

It feels like you were there yourself

To work it out

Never did no harm

Never did no harm

It's dare

It's coming up, it's coming up

It's coming up, it's coming up

It's coming up

It's dare

Never did no harm

Never did no harm

It's dare

It's coming up, it's coming up

It's coming up, it's coming up

It's coming up

It's dare

Oh

You've got to press it on you

You just think it

That's what you do, baby

Hold it down there

Jump with the moon and move it

Jump back and forth

And feel like you were there yourself

To work it out

You've got to press it on you

You just think it

That's what you do, baby

Hold it down there

Jump with them all and move it

Jump back and forth

It feels like you were there yourself

To work it out