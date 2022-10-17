Lirik 23 - Jimmy Eat World dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik 23 - Jimmy Eat World

I felt for sure last night

That once we said goodbye

No one else will know these lonely dreams

No one else will know that part of me

I'm still driving away

And I'm sorry every day

I won't always love these selfish things

I won't always live

Not stopping

It was my turn to decide

I knew this was our time

No one else will have me like you do

No one else will have me, only you

You'll sit alone forever

If you wait for the right time

What are you hoping for

I'm here I'm now I'm ready

Holding on tight

Don't give away the end

The one thing that stays mine

Amazing still it seems

I'll be twenty-three

I won't always love what I'll never have

I won't always live in my regrets

You'll sit alone forever

If you wait for the right time

What are you hoping for

I'm here I'm now I'm ready

Holding on tight

Don't give away the end

The one thing that stays mine

You'll sit alone forever

If you wait for the right time

What are you hoping for

I'm here I'm now I'm ready

Holding on tight

Don't give away the end

The one thing that stays mine

Credit

Artis: Jimmy Eat World

Album: Futures

Dirilis: 2004

Genres: Alternative/Indie, Pop

Songwriters: James Christopher Adkins / Thomas Darrell Linton / Zachary Lind / Richard E Burch