Lirik 23 - Jimmy Eat World dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik 23 - Jimmy Eat World
I felt for sure last night
That once we said goodbye
No one else will know these lonely dreams
No one else will know that part of me
I'm still driving away
And I'm sorry every day
I won't always love these selfish things
I won't always live
Not stopping
It was my turn to decide
I knew this was our time
No one else will have me like you do
No one else will have me, only you
You'll sit alone forever
If you wait for the right time
What are you hoping for
I'm here I'm now I'm ready
Holding on tight
Don't give away the end
The one thing that stays mine
Amazing still it seems
I'll be twenty-three
I won't always love what I'll never have
I won't always live in my regrets
You'll sit alone forever
If you wait for the right time
What are you hoping for
I'm here I'm now I'm ready
Holding on tight
Don't give away the end
The one thing that stays mine
You'll sit alone forever
If you wait for the right time
What are you hoping for
I'm here I'm now I'm ready
Holding on tight
Don't give away the end
The one thing that stays mine
Credit
Artis: Jimmy Eat World
Album: Futures
Dirilis: 2004
Genres: Alternative/Indie, Pop
Songwriters: James Christopher Adkins / Thomas Darrell Linton / Zachary Lind / Richard E Burch
Artikel Pilihan