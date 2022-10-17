Lirik Late Night Talking – Harry Styles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Late Night Talking – Harry Styles
Things haven't been quite the same
There's a haze on the horizon, babe
It's only been a couple of days
And I miss you, mm, yeah
When nothin' really goes to plan
You stub your toe or break your camera
I'll do everythin' I can
To help you through
If you're feelin' down
I just wanna make you happier, baby
Wish I was around
I just wanna make you happier, baby
We've been doin' all this late night talkin'
'Bout anythin' you want until the mornin'
Now you're in my life
I can't get you off my mind
I've never been a fan of change
But I'd follow you to any place
If it's Hollywood or Bishopsgate
I'm coming too
If you're feelin' down
I just wanna make you happier, baby
Wish I was around
I just wanna make you happier, baby
We've been doin' all this late night talkin'
'Bout anythin' you want until the mornin'
Now you're in my life
I can't get you off my mind
Can't get you off my mind
Can't get you off my mind (can't get you off my mind)
I won't even try (I won't even try)
To get you off my mind (get you off my mind)
We've been doin' all this late night talkin'
'Bout anythin' you want until the mornin'
Now you're in my life
I can't get you off my mind
