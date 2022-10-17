Lirik Late Night Talking – Harry Styles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Late Night Talking – Harry Styles

Things haven't been quite the same

There's a haze on the horizon, babe

It's only been a couple of days

And I miss you, mm, yeah

When nothin' really goes to plan

You stub your toe or break your camera

I'll do everythin' I can

To help you through

If you're feelin' down

I just wanna make you happier, baby

Wish I was around

I just wanna make you happier, baby

We've been doin' all this late night talkin'

'Bout anythin' you want until the mornin'

Now you're in my life

I can't get you off my mind

I've never been a fan of change

But I'd follow you to any place

If it's Hollywood or Bishopsgate

I'm coming too

If you're feelin' down

I just wanna make you happier, baby

Wish I was around

I just wanna make you happier, baby

We've been doin' all this late night talkin'

'Bout anythin' you want until the mornin'

Now you're in my life

I can't get you off my mind

Can't get you off my mind

Can't get you off my mind (can't get you off my mind)

I won't even try (I won't even try)

To get you off my mind (get you off my mind)

We've been doin' all this late night talkin'

'Bout anythin' you want until the mornin'

Now you're in my life

I can't get you off my mind