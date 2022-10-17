Lirik Lagu Hear You Me - Jimmy Eat World dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hear You Me - Jimmy Eat World

There's no one in town I know

You gave us some place to go

I never said thank you for that

I thought I might get one more chance

What would you think of me now?

So lucky, so strong, so proud?

I never said thank you for that

Now I'll never have a chance

May angels lead you in

Hear you me, my friends

On sleepless roads, the sleepless go

May angels lead you in

So what would you think of me now?

So lucky, so strong, so proud

I never said thank you for that

Now I'll never have a chance

May angels lead you in

Hear you me, my friends

On sleepless roads, the sleepless go

May angels lead you in

May angels lead you in

May angels lead you in

May angels lead you in

May angels lead you in

And if you were with me tonight

I'd sing to you just one more time

A song for a heart so big

God wouldn't let it live

May angels lead you in

Hear you me, my friends

On sleepless roads, the sleepless go

May angels lead you in