Lirik Lagu Hear You Me - Jimmy Eat World dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 17 Oktober 2022, 00:24 WIB
Grup Band Jimmy Eat World.
Grup Band Jimmy Eat World. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Jimmy Eat World

Lirik Lagu Hear You Me - Jimmy Eat World

There's no one in town I know
You gave us some place to go
I never said thank you for that
I thought I might get one more chance

What would you think of me now?
So lucky, so strong, so proud?
I never said thank you for that
Now I'll never have a chance

May angels lead you in
Hear you me, my friends
On sleepless roads, the sleepless go
May angels lead you in

So what would you think of me now?
So lucky, so strong, so proud
I never said thank you for that
Now I'll never have a chance

May angels lead you in
Hear you me, my friends
On sleepless roads, the sleepless go
May angels lead you in
May angels lead you in

May angels lead you in
May angels lead you in
May angels lead you in

And if you were with me tonight
I'd sing to you just one more time
A song for a heart so big
God wouldn't let it live

May angels lead you in
Hear you me, my friends
On sleepless roads, the sleepless go
May angels lead you in

