Lirik Lagu Hear You Me - Jimmy Eat World dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hear You Me - Jimmy Eat World
There's no one in town I know
You gave us some place to go
I never said thank you for that
I thought I might get one more chance
What would you think of me now?
So lucky, so strong, so proud?
I never said thank you for that
Now I'll never have a chance
May angels lead you in
Hear you me, my friends
On sleepless roads, the sleepless go
May angels lead you in
So what would you think of me now?
So lucky, so strong, so proud
I never said thank you for that
Now I'll never have a chance
May angels lead you in
Hear you me, my friends
On sleepless roads, the sleepless go
May angels lead you in
May angels lead you in
May angels lead you in
May angels lead you in
May angels lead you in
And if you were with me tonight
I'd sing to you just one more time
A song for a heart so big
God wouldn't let it live
May angels lead you in
Hear you me, my friends
On sleepless roads, the sleepless go
May angels lead you in
Artikel Pilihan