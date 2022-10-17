Lirik Lagu Wildflower – 5 Second of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wildflower – 5 Second of Summer
I hear you callin' out my name
I love the sound, I love the taste
And I can see it in your face
You've got a side you can't explain
You're tellin' me, tellin' me, tellin' me you wanna come over
You wanna be, wanna be, wanna be, wanna be closer
I love it when you wear your hair down over your shoulder
'Cause I wanna hold ya
'Cause I know where tonight is going
You're the only one who makes me
Every time we
I'll tell you what I like
My wildflower
You're the only one who makes me
Every time we
I'll tell you what I like
My wildflower
You know you are my favorite fantasy
A fatal love song
Waterfall is overflowin'
You're the only one who makes me
Every time we
I'll tell you what I like
My wildflower
I see the color in your face
It makes me smile, it makes me shake (ooh)
I see the shadow in my brain
And I like its look, and I like its shape (ooh)
You're tellin' me, tellin' me, tellin' me you wanna come over
You wanna be, wanna be, wanna be, wanna be closer
I love it when you wear your hair down over your shoulder
'Cause I wanna hold ya
'Cause I know where tonight is going
You're the only one who makes me
Every time we
I'll tell you what I like
My wildflower
You're the only one who makes me
Every time we
I'll tell you what I like
My wildflower
You know you are my favorite fantasy
A fatal love song
Waterfall is overflowin'
You're the only one who makes me
Every time we
I'll tell you what I like
My wildflower
Ooh
Ooh
Wildflower
Wildflower
Wildflower
Wildflower
You're the only one who makes me
Every time we
I'll tell you what I like
My wildflower
You're the only one who makes me
Every time we
I'll tell you what I like
My wildflower
You know you are my favorite fantasy
A fatal love song
Waterfall is overflowin'
You're the only one who makes me
Every time we
I'll tell you what I like
My wildflower
Wildflower
