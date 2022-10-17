Lirik Lagu Wildflower – 5 Second of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wildflower – 5 Second of Summer

I hear you callin' out my name

I love the sound, I love the taste

And I can see it in your face

You've got a side you can't explain

You're tellin' me, tellin' me, tellin' me you wanna come over

You wanna be, wanna be, wanna be, wanna be closer

I love it when you wear your hair down over your shoulder

'Cause I wanna hold ya

'Cause I know where tonight is going

You're the only one who makes me

Every time we

I'll tell you what I like

My wildflower

You're the only one who makes me

Every time we

I'll tell you what I like

My wildflower

You know you are my favorite fantasy

A fatal love song

Waterfall is overflowin'

You're the only one who makes me

Every time we

I'll tell you what I like

My wildflower

I see the color in your face

It makes me smile, it makes me shake (ooh)

I see the shadow in my brain

And I like its look, and I like its shape (ooh)

You're tellin' me, tellin' me, tellin' me you wanna come over

You wanna be, wanna be, wanna be, wanna be closer

I love it when you wear your hair down over your shoulder

'Cause I wanna hold ya

'Cause I know where tonight is going

You're the only one who makes me

Every time we

I'll tell you what I like

My wildflower

You're the only one who makes me

Every time we

I'll tell you what I like

My wildflower

You know you are my favorite fantasy

A fatal love song

Waterfall is overflowin'

You're the only one who makes me

Every time we

I'll tell you what I like

My wildflower

Ooh

Ooh

Wildflower

Wildflower

Wildflower

Wildflower

You're the only one who makes me

Every time we

I'll tell you what I like

My wildflower

You're the only one who makes me

Every time we

I'll tell you what I like

My wildflower

You know you are my favorite fantasy

A fatal love song

Waterfall is overflowin'

You're the only one who makes me

Every time we

I'll tell you what I like

My wildflower

Wildflower