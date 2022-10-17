Lirik A Lovely Night - Emma Stone ft. Ryan Gosling dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik A Lovely Night - Emma Stone ft. Ryan Gosling

The sun is nearly gone

The lights are turning on

A silver shine that stretches to the sea

We've stumbled on a view

That's tailor-made for two

What a shame those two are you and me

Some other girl and guy

Would love this swirling sky

But there's only you and I

And we've got no shot

This could never be

You're not the type for me (really?)

And there's not a spark in sight

What a waste of a lovely night

You say there's nothing here?

Well, let's make something clear

I think I'll be the one to make that call (but you'll call?)

And though you looked so cute

In your polyester suit (it's wool)

You're right, I'd never fall for you at all