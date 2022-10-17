Lirik A Lovely Night - Emma Stone ft. Ryan Gosling dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik A Lovely Night - Emma Stone ft. Ryan Gosling
The sun is nearly gone
The lights are turning on
A silver shine that stretches to the sea
We've stumbled on a view
That's tailor-made for two
What a shame those two are you and me
Some other girl and guy
Would love this swirling sky
But there's only you and I
And we've got no shot
This could never be
You're not the type for me (really?)
And there's not a spark in sight
What a waste of a lovely night
You say there's nothing here?
Well, let's make something clear
I think I'll be the one to make that call (but you'll call?)
And though you looked so cute
In your polyester suit (it's wool)
You're right, I'd never fall for you at all
Artikel Pilihan