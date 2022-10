Lirik Lagu Rock and Roll All Nite - KISS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rock and Roll All Nite - KISS

You show us everything you've got

You keep on dancin' and the room gets hot

You drive us wild, we'll drive you crazy

You say you wanna go for a spin

The party's just begun, we'll let you in

You drive us wild, we'll drive you crazy

You keep on shoutin', you keep on shoutin'

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

You keep on saying you'll be mine for a while

You're lookin' fancy and I like your style

You drive us wild, we'll drive you crazy

You show us everything you've got

Baby, baby that's quite a lot

And you drive us wild, we'll drive you crazy

You keep on shoutin', you keep on shoutin'

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

Artis : KISS

Album : Dressed to Kill

Penulis lagu : Gene Simmons & Paul Stanley