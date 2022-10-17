Lirik Lagu Hey Girl - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hey Girl - Stephen Sanchez

Hey, girl, with your head in the clouds

I wanna love you, I wanna love you

Hey, girl, I'm tryin' to figure you out

I wanna know you, I wanna know you

Held her as close as the dress

Pressed against my chest

I was seeing stars

Held her right in my left

Tryin' to catch my breath

Where the feelings are

Ooh-ooh-ooh, la-da-da-da-da

Ooh-ooh-ooh, heaven's above

Hey, girl, with your head in the clouds

I wanna love you, I wanna love you

Hey, girl, I'm tryin' to figure you out

I wanna know you, I wanna know you

Oh good God, I'm tongue-tied

I'm a landslide when you move

Hey, girl, with your head in the clouds

I wanna love you, I wanna love you

Wrapped up in her again

I was starting to spin

A record I can't pause

An all-time heroine

With an angel's skin

And a human's flaws



Ooh-ooh-ooh, la-da-da-da-da

Ooh-ooh-ooh, heaven's above

Hey, girl, with your head in the clouds

I wanna love you, I wanna love you

Hey, girl, I'm tryin' to figure you out

I wanna know you, I wanna know you



Oh good God, I'm tongue-tied

I'm a landslide when you move

Hey, girl, with your head in the clouds

I wanna love you, I wanna love you



Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh, heaven's above



Hey, girl, with your head in the clouds

I wanna love you, I wanna love you

Credit:



Album: Easy On My Eyes

Artis: Stephen Sanchez

Dirilis: 2022

Penulis lagu: Jamie Alexander Hartman / Jonathan Ian Green / Stephen Sanchez