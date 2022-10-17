Lirik Lagu Hey Girl - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hey Girl - Stephen Sanchez
Hey, girl, with your head in the clouds
I wanna love you, I wanna love you
Hey, girl, I'm tryin' to figure you out
I wanna know you, I wanna know you
Held her as close as the dress
Pressed against my chest
I was seeing stars
Held her right in my left
Tryin' to catch my breath
Where the feelings are
Ooh-ooh-ooh, la-da-da-da-da
Ooh-ooh-ooh, heaven's above
Hey, girl, with your head in the clouds
I wanna love you, I wanna love you
Hey, girl, I'm tryin' to figure you out
I wanna know you, I wanna know you
Oh good God, I'm tongue-tied
I'm a landslide when you move
Hey, girl, with your head in the clouds
I wanna love you, I wanna love you
Wrapped up in her again
I was starting to spin
A record I can't pause
An all-time heroine
With an angel's skin
And a human's flaws
Ooh-ooh-ooh, la-da-da-da-da
Ooh-ooh-ooh, heaven's above
Hey, girl, with your head in the clouds
I wanna love you, I wanna love you
Hey, girl, I'm tryin' to figure you out
I wanna know you, I wanna know you
Oh good God, I'm tongue-tied
I'm a landslide when you move
Hey, girl, with your head in the clouds
I wanna love you, I wanna love you
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh, heaven's above
Hey, girl, with your head in the clouds
I wanna love you, I wanna love you
Credit:
Album: Easy On My Eyes
Artis: Stephen Sanchez
Dirilis: 2022
Penulis lagu: Jamie Alexander Hartman / Jonathan Ian Green / Stephen Sanchez
