Lirik Lagu I Was Made For Lovin’ You - KISS dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Was Made For Lovin’ You - KISS

Mmm, yeah!

Tonight, I want to give it all to you

In the darkness, there's so much I want to do

And tonight, I want to lay it at your feet

'Cause girl, I was made for you

And girl, you were made for me

I was made for lovin' you, baby

You were made for lovin' me

And I can't get enough of you, baby

Can you get enough of me?

Tonight, I want to see it in your eyes

Feel the magic, there's something that drives me wild

And tonight, we're gonna make it all come true

'Cause girl, you were made for me

And girl, I was made for you

I was made for lovin' you, baby

You were made for lovin' me

And I can't get enough of you, baby

Can you get enough of me?

I was made for lovin' you, baby

You were made for lovin' me

And I can give it all to you, baby

Can you give it all to me?

Oh, can't get enough

I can't get enough

I can't get enough

I was made for lovin' you, baby

You were made for lovin' me

And I can't get enough of you, baby

Can you get enough of me?