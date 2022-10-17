Lirik Lagu I Was Made For Lovin’ You - KISS dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Was Made For Lovin’ You - KISS
Mmm, yeah!
Tonight, I want to give it all to you
In the darkness, there's so much I want to do
And tonight, I want to lay it at your feet
'Cause girl, I was made for you
And girl, you were made for me
I was made for lovin' you, baby
You were made for lovin' me
And I can't get enough of you, baby
Can you get enough of me?
Tonight, I want to see it in your eyes
Feel the magic, there's something that drives me wild
And tonight, we're gonna make it all come true
'Cause girl, you were made for me
And girl, I was made for you
I was made for lovin' you, baby
You were made for lovin' me
And I can't get enough of you, baby
Can you get enough of me?
I was made for lovin' you, baby
You were made for lovin' me
And I can give it all to you, baby
Can you give it all to me?
Oh, can't get enough
I can't get enough
I can't get enough
I was made for lovin' you, baby
You were made for lovin' me
And I can't get enough of you, baby
Can you get enough of me?
