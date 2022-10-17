Lirik lagu Talking to the Moon- Bruno Mars dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 17 Oktober 2022, 00:12 WIB
Musisi Bruno Mars.
Musisi Bruno Mars.

Lirik Talking to the MoonBruno Mars

[Verse 1]

I know you're somewhere out there
Somewhere far away
I want you back, I want you back
My neighbors think I'm crazy
But they don't understand
You're all I had, you're all I had

[Pre-Chorus]

At night, when the stars light up my room
I sit by myself

[Chorus]

Talking to the moon
Trying to get to you
In hopes you're on the other side talking to me too
Or am I a fool who sits alone talking to the moon?
Oh-oh

[Verse 2]

I'm feeling like I'm famous, the talk of the town
They say I've gone mad
Yeah, I've gone mad
But they don't know what I know
'Cause when the sun goes down, someone's talking back
Yeah, they're talking back, oh

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

Tags

