Lirik lagu Talking to the Moon- Bruno Mars dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Talking to the Moon– Bruno Mars

[Verse 1]

I know you're somewhere out there

Somewhere far away

I want you back, I want you back

My neighbors think I'm crazy

But they don't understand

You're all I had, you're all I had

[Pre-Chorus]

At night, when the stars light up my room

I sit by myself

[Chorus]

Talking to the moon

Trying to get to you

In hopes you're on the other side talking to me too

Or am I a fool who sits alone talking to the moon?

Oh-oh

[Verse 2]

I'm feeling like I'm famous, the talk of the town

They say I've gone mad

Yeah, I've gone mad

But they don't know what I know

'Cause when the sun goes down, someone's talking back

Yeah, they're talking back, oh