Lirik lagu The Light Is Coming – Ariana Grande feat Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 17 Oktober 2022, 02:11 WIB
Potret Ariana Grande, simak lirik lagu The Light Is Coming feat Nicki Minaj.
Potret Ariana Grande, simak lirik lagu The Light Is Coming feat Nicki Minaj.

Lirik lagu The Light Is ComingAriana Grande feat Nicki Minaj

You wouldn't let anybody speak and instead...
You wouldn't let anybody speak and instead...

Ayo, trophy wife, out you won me
Until you had to find out it's one me
N-n-now you benched, aw, your bum knee
Now I'm the bad guy, call me Chun-Li

'Cause you was slippin', yep, you clumsy
And everything I peeped, can't just unsee
Sips tea, and it's unsweet
Re-respect bad gyal when mi dun speak

Now we shooting the shot like drive-by's
Why-why you had to make me go call up my side guy?
Can't let a f-boy eff up my nice vibes
Yo, Ariana, come let me give you a high five

The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole
The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole
The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole
The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole

What did she say? What did he say?
You don't listen 'cause you know everything, yeah
You don't even need dreams
Tellin' everybody, "Stay woke, don't sleep"

Ah, gonna break that shit down
You don't wait, tell 'em wait another round
Ah, guess you're way above it now
And that's your way to love it now

How can they tell you shit that you've been through?
They're so confused
Who cares about their rationale?
If it ain't your view, baby
That's the bottom line (let's go)

