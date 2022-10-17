Lirik lagu The Light Is Coming – Ariana Grande feat Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu The Light Is Coming – Ariana Grande feat Nicki Minaj

You wouldn't let anybody speak and instead...

Ayo, trophy wife, out you won me

Until you had to find out it's one me

N-n-now you benched, aw, your bum knee

Now I'm the bad guy, call me Chun-Li

'Cause you was slippin', yep, you clumsy

And everything I peeped, can't just unsee

Sips tea, and it's unsweet

Re-respect bad gyal when mi dun speak

Now we shooting the shot like drive-by's

Why-why you had to make me go call up my side guy?

Can't let a f-boy eff up my nice vibes

Yo, Ariana, come let me give you a high five

The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole

The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole

The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole

The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole

What did she say? What did he say?

You don't listen 'cause you know everything, yeah

You don't even need dreams

Tellin' everybody, "Stay woke, don't sleep"

Ah, gonna break that shit down

You don't wait, tell 'em wait another round

Ah, guess you're way above it now

And that's your way to love it now

How can they tell you shit that you've been through?

They're so confused

Who cares about their rationale?

If it ain't your view, baby

That's the bottom line (let's go)