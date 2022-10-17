Lirik Lagu Blender – 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blender – 5 Seconds of Summer
Is it lonely where you are?
All the way across the room
With a knife inside your heart
I feel it too
Is it just the way we are?
Always burning through the roof
Oh I guess only the stars would know the truth
I'd die for you
I'd die for you
I'd die for you (for you)
I tried for you
I tried for you
I tried
But all I hear is
All the things you said in my head
Ricocheting off the bed
Nothing left what a mess
Oh my god it never ends
Now we're stressed and depressed
And we're going round again
In an emotional blender
All the things you said in my head
Ricocheting off the bed
Nothing left what a mess
Oh my god it never ends
Now we're stressed and depressed
And we're going round again
In an emotional blender
But we just can't keep away
When you know me like you do
It's supernatural got me howling at the moon
I'd die for you
I'd die for you
I'd die for you (for you)
I tried for you
I tried for you
I tried
But all I hear is
All the things you said in my head
Ricocheting off the bed
Nothing left what a mess
Oh my god it never ends
Now we're stressed and depressed
And we're going round again
In an emotional blender
