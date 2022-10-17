Lirik Lagu Blender – 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
17 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB
Simak lirik lagu Blender karya 5 Seconds of Summer.
Simak lirik lagu Blender karya 5 Seconds of Summer. /Instagram/@5sos

Lirik Lagu Blender5 Seconds of Summer

Is it lonely where you are?
All the way across the room
With a knife inside your heart
I feel it too

Is it just the way we are?
Always burning through the roof
Oh I guess only the stars would know the truth

I'd die for you
I'd die for you
I'd die for you (for you)
 
I tried for you
I tried for you
I tried
But all I hear is

All the things you said in my head
Ricocheting off the bed
Nothing left what a mess
Oh my god it never ends
Now we're stressed and depressed
And we're going round again
In an emotional blender

All the things you said in my head

Ricocheting off the bed

Nothing left what a mess
Oh my god it never ends
Now we're stressed and depressed
And we're going round again
In an emotional blender

But we just can't keep away
When you know me like you do
It's supernatural got me howling at the moon
 
I'd die for you
I'd die for you
I'd die for you (for you)
 
I tried for you
I tried for you
I tried
But all I hear is
 
All the things you said in my head
Ricocheting off the bed
Nothing left what a mess
Oh my god it never ends
Now we're stressed and depressed
And we're going round again
In an emotional blender

