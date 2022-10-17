Lirik Lagu Bring Me The Night - Overkill dan Fakta Di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bring Me The Night - Overkill

Here we go

I never cared too much

Acquired mental health

I let my reputation speak just for itself

For itself

I never liked the rules

That came along with the game

Take me back to where the whisper knows my name



Ready to fly and I'm ready to die

Scare the Angel, fly away

Let the Devil have his way

Tie your tongue into a knot

And pray to God it never stops

Ready to fly and I'm ready to die

Fuel me up, let me go

Shut your mouth, I'm gonna blow

Hold your ears and shield your eyes

Just a word out to the wise

Bring me the night, bring me the night

Bring me the night, bring me the night

Electric hammer run-over

Knocked around

I won't stay laying on the ground

On the ground

Take the action, it's no good for me

Call it addiction

Call it what you please



Ready to fly and I'm ready to die

Scare the Angel, fly away

Let the Devil have his way

Tie your tongue into a knot

And pray to God it never stops

Ready to fly and I'm ready to die

Fuel me up, let me go

Shut your mouth, I'm gonna blow

Hold your ears and shield your eyes

Just a word out to the wise