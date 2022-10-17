Lirik Lagu Bring Me The Night - Overkill dan Fakta Di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bring Me The Night - Overkill
Here we go
I never cared too much
Acquired mental health
I let my reputation speak just for itself
For itself
I never liked the rules
That came along with the game
Take me back to where the whisper knows my name
Ready to fly and I'm ready to die
Scare the Angel, fly away
Let the Devil have his way
Tie your tongue into a knot
And pray to God it never stops
Ready to fly and I'm ready to die
Fuel me up, let me go
Shut your mouth, I'm gonna blow
Hold your ears and shield your eyes
Just a word out to the wise
Bring me the night, bring me the night
Bring me the night, bring me the night
Electric hammer run-over
Knocked around
I won't stay laying on the ground
On the ground
Take the action, it's no good for me
Call it addiction
Call it what you please
Ready to fly and I'm ready to die
Scare the Angel, fly away
Let the Devil have his way
Tie your tongue into a knot
And pray to God it never stops
Ready to fly and I'm ready to die
Fuel me up, let me go
Shut your mouth, I'm gonna blow
Hold your ears and shield your eyes
Just a word out to the wise
