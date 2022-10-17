Lirik Lagu Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers ft Bebe Rexha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Call You Mine-The Chainsmokers ft Bebe Rexha

Two kids with their hearts on fire

Who's gonna save us now?

When we thought that we couldn't get higher

Things started looking down

I look at you and you look at me

Like nothing but strangers now

Two kids with their hearts on fire

Don't let it burn us out

Think about what you believe in now

Am I someone you cannot live without?

'Cause I know I don't wanna live without you, yeah

Come on, let's turn this all around

Bring it all back to that bar downtown

When you wouldn't let me walk out on you, yeah

You said, "Hey, whatcha doing for the rest of your life?"

And I said, "I don't even know what I'm doing tonight"

Went from one conversation to your lips on mine

And you said, "I never regretted the day that I called you mine"

So I call you mine

Can I call you mine? (Ooh)

And you said, "I never regretted the day that I called you mine"

Broke kids running through the city

Drunk on the subway train

Set free every time you kissed me

We couldn't feel no pain

You looked at me and I looked at you

Like we'd never look away

Broke kids running through the city

Don't let the memory fade

You said, "Hey, whatcha doing for the rest of your life?"

And I said, "I don't even know what I'm doing tonight"

Went from one conversation to your lips on mine

And you said, "I never regretted the day that I called you mine"

So I call you mine

Can I call you mine? (Ooh)

And you said, "I never regretted the day that I called you mine"