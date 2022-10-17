Lirik Lagu Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers ft Bebe Rexha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 17 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB
Musisi The Chainsmokers.
Musisi The Chainsmokers. /Reuters/Steve Marcus

Lirik Lagu Call You Mine-The Chainsmokers ft Bebe Rexha

Two kids with their hearts on fire
Who's gonna save us now?
When we thought that we couldn't get higher
Things started looking down
I look at you and you look at me
Like nothing but strangers now
Two kids with their hearts on fire
Don't let it burn us out

Think about what you believe in now
Am I someone you cannot live without?
'Cause I know I don't wanna live without you, yeah
Come on, let's turn this all around
Bring it all back to that bar downtown
When you wouldn't let me walk out on you, yeah

You said, "Hey, whatcha doing for the rest of your life?"
And I said, "I don't even know what I'm doing tonight"
Went from one conversation to your lips on mine
And you said, "I never regretted the day that I called you mine"
So I call you mine

Can I call you mine? (Ooh)
And you said, "I never regretted the day that I called you mine"

Broke kids running through the city
Drunk on the subway train
Set free every time you kissed me
We couldn't feel no pain

You looked at me and I looked at you
Like we'd never look away
Broke kids running through the city
Don't let the memory fade

You said, "Hey, whatcha doing for the rest of your life?"
And I said, "I don't even know what I'm doing tonight"
Went from one conversation to your lips on mine
And you said, "I never regretted the day that I called you mine"
So I call you mine

Can I call you mine? (Ooh)
And you said, "I never regretted the day that I called you mine"

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

