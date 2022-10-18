Lirik Lagu Ghost – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 Oktober 2022, 02:46 WIB
Lirik lagu Ghost.
Lirik lagu Ghost. //YouTube Justin Bieber

GhostJustin Bieber

Youngblood thinks there's always tomorrow
I miss your touch on nights when I'm hollow
I know you crossed a bridge that I can't follow

Since the love that you left is all that I get
I want you to know

That if I can't be close to you
I'll settle for the ghost of you
I miss you more than life (more than life)
And if you can't be next to me
Your memory is ecstasy
I miss you more than life
I miss you more than life

Youngblood thinks there's always tomorrow (woo)
I need more time but time can't be borrowed
I'd leave it all behind if I could follow

Since the love that you left is all that I get
I want you to know

That if I can't be close to you
I'll settle for the ghost of you
I miss you more than life (more than life), yeah
And if you can't be next to me
Your memory is ecstasy (oh)
I miss you more than life
I miss you more than life

Whoa
Na, na-na
More than life
Oh

So if I can't get close to you
I'll settle for the ghost of you
But I miss you more than life
And if you can't be next to me
Your memory is ecstasy
I miss you more than life
I miss you more than life

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB
Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

16 Oktober 2022, 20:15 WIB
Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

15 Oktober 2022, 09:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

14 Oktober 2022, 07:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We, dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Link Live Streaming Leeds United Vs Arsenal Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022
2

Mengenal Merlawu, Tradisi Tahunan Warga Ciamis di Bulan Maulid
3

Mardani Ali Sera Puji Anies Baswedan di Akhir Masa Jabatan: Mas Anies Memberi Bukti
4

Orang dengan Demensia Dapat Mencoba Terapi Bicara untuk Menjaga Kesehatan Mental
5

Link Live Streaming El Clasico Liga Spanyol Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Siaran Langsung di Vidio
6

Turunnya Populasi China Kian Mengkhawatirkan, Xi Jinping Beberkan Rencana Dorong Angka Kelahiran
7

Link Streaming Ikatan Cinta dan Sinopsis, 16 Oktober 2022: Kelakuan Elsa Buat Al Ingin Laporkan Elsa?
8

8 Cara Menstabilkan Emosi, Salah Satunya Jangan Memunculkan Asumsi
9

Mengenal Cara Serotonin Mengontrol Perilaku Menurut Studi
10

4 Fakta Sidang Perdana Ferdy Sambo, Soal Masyarakat Boleh Hadir hingga Disiarkan Secara Langsung

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Bangka Belitung

Link Baca Webtoon Gaus Electronics Full Online Terupdate yang Paling Mudah Diakses

Link Baca Webtoon Gaus Electronics Full Online Terupdate yang Paling Mudah Diakses

18 Oktober 2022, 03:25 WIB

Utara Times

Apa Keberuntungan dan Kerugian Weton Jodoh Ketemu 11? Ini Menurut Primbon Jawa

Apa Keberuntungan dan Kerugian Weton Jodoh Ketemu 11? Ini Menurut Primbon Jawa

18 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Buleleng Post

Segera Update dan Klaim Kode Redeem Arena of Valor Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022 dengan Beragam Hadiah

Segera Update dan Klaim Kode Redeem Arena of Valor Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022 dengan Beragam Hadiah

18 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022: Hubungan Anda Cenderung Terjebak dalam Kebiasaan

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022: Hubungan Anda Cenderung Terjebak dalam Kebiasaan

18 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Hubungan Baru Lebih Menjanjikan untuk Para Lajang

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Hubungan Baru Lebih Menjanjikan untuk Para Lajang

18 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Selasa Pahing

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Selasa Pahing

18 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

18 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Tukarkan Kode Redeem Free Fire Hari Ini Spesial Selasa, 18 Okotber 2022 dengan Beragam Hadiah

Tukarkan Kode Redeem Free Fire Hari Ini Spesial Selasa, 18 Okotber 2022 dengan Beragam Hadiah

18 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

18 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

18 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Utara Times

Weton Selasa Pahing dalam Tanggalan Jawa 18 Oktober 2022: Watak, Keberuntungan dan Kecocokan Jodoh

Weton Selasa Pahing dalam Tanggalan Jawa 18 Oktober 2022: Watak, Keberuntungan dan Kecocokan Jodoh

18 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan,.Siang Masih Diguyur Hujan Selasa , 18 Oktober 2022

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan,.Siang Masih Diguyur Hujan Selasa , 18 Oktober 2022

18 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022: Anda Sudah Saatnya Terbuka untuk Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022: Anda Sudah Saatnya Terbuka untuk Pasangan

18 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Rezeki Nomplok Tak Terduga Kemungkinan Jadi Milik Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Rezeki Nomplok Tak Terduga Kemungkinan Jadi Milik Anda

18 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

18 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022: Anda Harus Memilih untuk Menjadi Jodoh

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022: Anda Harus Memilih untuk Menjadi Jodoh

18 Oktober 2022, 02:40 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

SaksikanOn The Spot Hari Ini, Jadwal Acara Trans 7 Selasa 18 Oktober 2022

SaksikanOn The Spot Hari Ini, Jadwal Acara Trans 7 Selasa 18 Oktober 2022

18 Oktober 2022, 02:32 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

18 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu Putri dari Iklim Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu Putri dari Iklim Lengkap dengan Liriknya

18 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Haloyouth

Jarang Diketahui Banyak Orang, Inilah 5 Manfaat Daun Pandan untuk Kesehatan Tubuh

Jarang Diketahui Banyak Orang, Inilah 5 Manfaat Daun Pandan untuk Kesehatan Tubuh

18 Oktober 2022, 02:26 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Saksikan Serial Kartun Anak Hari Ini. Berikut Jadwal Acara MNCTV Selasa 18 Oktober 2022

Saksikan Serial Kartun Anak Hari Ini. Berikut Jadwal Acara MNCTV Selasa 18 Oktober 2022

18 Oktober 2022, 02:24 WIB

Haloyouth

Inilah 5 Manfaat Daun Pepaya untuk Obat Herbal, Salah Satunya Bisa Cegah Diabetes

Inilah 5 Manfaat Daun Pepaya untuk Obat Herbal, Salah Satunya Bisa Cegah Diabetes

18 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

18 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Saksikan Drama Korea My Absolute Boyfriend, Berikut Jadwal Acara NET TV, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022

Saksikan Drama Korea My Absolute Boyfriend, Berikut Jadwal Acara NET TV, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022

18 Oktober 2022, 02:17 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Kunci Ambush In The Night: Bob Marley Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

Chord Kunci Ambush In The Night: Bob Marley Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

18 Oktober 2022, 02:16 WIB