Lirik Lagu Love Yourself – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Yourself – Justin Bieber

For all the times that you rained on my parade

And all the clubs you get in using my name

You think you broke my heart, oh, girl, for goodness' sake

You think I'm crying on my own, well, I ain't

And I didn't wanna write a song

'Cause I didn't want anyone thinkin' I still care, I don't, but

You still hit my phone up

And baby, I'll be movin' on

And I think you should be somethin' I don't wanna hold back

Maybe you should know that

My mama don't like you and she likes everyone

And I never like to admit that I was wrong

And I've been so caught up in my job

Didn't see what's going on, but now I know

I'm better sleeping on my own

'Cause if you like the way you look that much

Oh, baby, you should go and love yourself

And if you think that I'm still holdin' on to somethin'

You should go and love yourself

But when you told me that you hated my friends

The only problem was with you and not them

And every time you told me my opinion was wrong

And tried to make me forget where I came from

And I didn't wanna write a song

'Cause I didn't want anyone thinkin' I still care, I don't, but

You still hit my phone up

And baby, I'll be movin' on

And I think you should be somethin' I don't wanna hold back

Maybe you should know that

My mama don't like you and she likes everyone

And I never like to admit that I was wrong

And I've been so caught up in my job

Didn't see what's going on, but now I know

I'm better sleeping on my own

'Cause if you like the way you look that much

Oh, baby, you should go and love yourself

And if you think that I'm still holdin' on to somethin'

You should go and love yourself