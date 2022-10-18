Lirik Lagu Love Yourself – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

For all the times that you rained on my parade
And all the clubs you get in using my name
You think you broke my heart, oh, girl, for goodness' sake
You think I'm crying on my own, well, I ain't
And I didn't wanna write a song
'Cause I didn't want anyone thinkin' I still care, I don't, but
You still hit my phone up
And baby, I'll be movin' on
And I think you should be somethin' I don't wanna hold back
Maybe you should know that
My mama don't like you and she likes everyone
And I never like to admit that I was wrong
And I've been so caught up in my job
Didn't see what's going on, but now I know
I'm better sleeping on my own
'Cause if you like the way you look that much
Oh, baby, you should go and love yourself
And if you think that I'm still holdin' on to somethin'
You should go and love yourself
But when you told me that you hated my friends
The only problem was with you and not them
And every time you told me my opinion was wrong
And tried to make me forget where I came from
And I didn't wanna write a song
'Cause I didn't want anyone thinkin' I still care, I don't, but
You still hit my phone up
And baby, I'll be movin' on
And I think you should be somethin' I don't wanna hold back
Maybe you should know that
My mama don't like you and she likes everyone
And I never like to admit that I was wrong
And I've been so caught up in my job
Didn't see what's going on, but now I know
I'm better sleeping on my own
'Cause if you like the way you look that much
Oh, baby, you should go and love yourself
And if you think that I'm still holdin' on to somethin'
You should go and love yourself
