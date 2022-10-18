Lirik Kyoto - Phoebe Bridgers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Kyoto - Phoebe Bridgers
Day off in Kyoto
Got bored at the temple
Looked around at the 7-Eleven
The band took the speed train
Went to the arcade
I wanted to go, but I didn't
You called me from a payphone
They still got payphones
It cost a dollar a minute
To tell me you're getting sober
And you wrote me a letter
But I don't have to read it
I'm gonna kill you
If you don't beat me to it
Dreaming through Tokyo skies
I wanted to see the world
Then I flew over the ocean
And I changed my mind (woo)
Sunset's been a freak show
On the weekend, so
I've been driving out to the suburbs
To park at the Goodwill
And stare at the chemtrails
With my little brother
He said you called on his birthday
You were off by like ten days
But you get a few points for tryin'
Remember getting the truck fixed
When you let us drive it
Twenty-five felt like flying
I don't forgive you
But please don't hold me to it
Born under Scorpio skies
I wanted to see the world
Through your eyes until it happened
Then I changed my mind
Guess I lied
I'm a liar
Who lies
'Cause I'm a liar
Credit
Penulis lagu: Phoebe Bridgers
Album: Punisher
Dirilis: 2020
Genre: Indie rock, Alternatif/Indie, Grunge, Pop rok, Garage rock, Pop
