Lirik Lagu Be My Forever - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Be My Forever - Christina Perri

We're on top of the world

We're on top of the world now darling so don't let go

Can I call you mine

So can I call you mine now darling

For a whole lot of time

My heart finally trust my mind

And I know somehow it's right

And oh we got time, yeah

So darling just say you'll stay

Right by my side

And oh we got love, yeah

So darling just swear you'll stand right by my side

We're on top of the world

We're on top of the world now darling so don't let go

Hmm, I've got something to say

You're perfect in every way, I'm gonna shout it out

I'm wanna tell you now

'Cause I know somehow it's right

And oh we got time, yeah

So darling just say you'll stay right by my side

And oh we got love, yeah

Darling just swear you'll stand right by my side

Be my forever

Be my forever

Be my forever

Be my forever

Be my forever

Be my forever

You're my bright blue sky

You're the sun in my eyes

Oh baby you're my life

You're the reason why

We're on top of the world

We're on top of the world now darling so don't let go

(1, 2, 3, 4)