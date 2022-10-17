Lirik Lagu Be My Forever - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Be My Forever - Christina Perri
We're on top of the world
We're on top of the world now darling so don't let go
Can I call you mine
So can I call you mine now darling
For a whole lot of time
My heart finally trust my mind
And I know somehow it's right
And oh we got time, yeah
So darling just say you'll stay
Right by my side
And oh we got love, yeah
So darling just swear you'll stand right by my side
We're on top of the world
We're on top of the world now darling so don't let go
Hmm, I've got something to say
You're perfect in every way, I'm gonna shout it out
I'm wanna tell you now
'Cause I know somehow it's right
And oh we got time, yeah
So darling just say you'll stay right by my side
And oh we got love, yeah
Darling just swear you'll stand right by my side
Be my forever
Be my forever
Be my forever
Be my forever
Be my forever
Be my forever
You're my bright blue sky
You're the sun in my eyes
Oh baby you're my life
You're the reason why
We're on top of the world
We're on top of the world now darling so don't let go
(1, 2, 3, 4)
