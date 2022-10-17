Lirik Lagu Be My Forever - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 17 Oktober 2022, 05:03 WIB
Lirik lagu Be My Forever yang dibawakan Christina Perri dan Ed Sheeran.
Lirik lagu Be My Forever yang dibawakan Christina Perri dan Ed Sheeran. /YouTube/Eric E

Be My Forever - Christina Perri

We're on top of the world
We're on top of the world now darling so don't let go
Can I call you mine
So can I call you mine now darling
For a whole lot of time
My heart finally trust my mind
And I know somehow it's right

And oh we got time, yeah
So darling just say you'll stay
Right by my side
And oh we got love, yeah
So darling just swear you'll stand right by my side

We're on top of the world
We're on top of the world now darling so don't let go
Hmm, I've got something to say
You're perfect in every way, I'm gonna shout it out
I'm wanna tell you now
'Cause I know somehow it's right

And oh we got time, yeah
So darling just say you'll stay right by my side
And oh we got love, yeah
Darling just swear you'll stand right by my side

Be my forever
Be my forever
Be my forever

Be my forever
Be my forever
Be my forever

You're my bright blue sky
You're the sun in my eyes
Oh baby you're my life
You're the reason why

We're on top of the world
We're on top of the world now darling so don't let go
(1, 2, 3, 4)

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Be My Forever - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Be My Forever - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 05:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu The Lonely - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Lonely - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hingga Tua Bersama - Rizky Febian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hingga Tua Bersama - Rizky Febian dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Married In Vegas – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Married In Vegas – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 04:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Jaga Selalu Hatimu – Seventeen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jaga Selalu Hatimu – Seventeen dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Shout About It – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shout About It – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 04:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hair Too Long – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hair Too Long – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 04:13 WIB
Lirik Lagu Can We Dance– The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can We Dance– The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 04:11 WIB
Lirik Lagu Oh Kasihan - Koes Plus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Oh Kasihan - Koes Plus dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 04:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kucing, Ikan Asin, dan Aku – Fajar Merah dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kucing, Ikan Asin, dan Aku – Fajar Merah dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Hotel di Cianjur Tergenang Banjir Akibat Hujan Deras
2

Polisi Selidiki Kasus Balita Tewas Diduga Akibat Hirup Uap Pertalite, Berikut Kronologi Kejadiannya
3

Terbongkar Curhat Lesti Kejora ke Ustaz Subki tentang Rizky Billar: Kalau Harus Berpisah, dalam Keadaan Baik
4

Minta Didampingi Pengacara, Pemeriksaan Irjen Teddy Minahasa Ditunda
5

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Carlo Ancelotti Kapok Pasang Modric Sebagai Ujung Tombak
6

BMKG Imbau Pemerintah dan Masyarakat terhadap Fenomena La Nina Triple Dip Serta Dampaknya
7

11 Tips Singkat Meningkatkan Fokus untuk Penderita ADHD
8

El Classico 2022 Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Laga Klasik di Liga Spanyol Itu Telan Biaya Pemain Rp13,7 Triliun
9

Halte Transjakarta Bundaran HI Bocor dan Tergenang saat Diresmikan Anies: Nanti Dilakukan Koreksi
10

Basarnas Jambi Masih Lakukan Pencarian Sopir Truk Pengangkut Sawit yang Tenggelam di Sungai

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Purwokerto

Kunci Jawaban Tema 4 Kelas 6 Halaman 37, 38, 39, 40, Teks Batik, Seni Tradisional Indonesia yang Mendunia

Kunci Jawaban Tema 4 Kelas 6 Halaman 37, 38, 39, 40, Teks Batik, Seni Tradisional Indonesia yang Mendunia

17 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Kabar Banten

4 Zodiak yang Mampu Menyesaikan Pekerjaan Tepat Waktu, Nomor 4 Sangat Professional

4 Zodiak yang Mampu Menyesaikan Pekerjaan Tepat Waktu, Nomor 4 Sangat Professional

17 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Media Blitar

Hari Keberuntungan Zodiak Minggu Ini, 17 - 23 Oktober 2022: Rabu, Minggu dan Jumat Untuk Aries sampai Virgo

Hari Keberuntungan Zodiak Minggu Ini, 17 - 23 Oktober 2022: Rabu, Minggu dan Jumat Untuk Aries sampai Virgo

17 Oktober 2022, 06:25 WIB

Seputar Tangsel

Jadwal Acara Tv MNCTV Hari ini, 17 Oktober 2022: Kontes KDI, Uang Kaget Lagi, Seleb On News

Jadwal Acara Tv MNCTV Hari ini, 17 Oktober 2022: Kontes KDI, Uang Kaget Lagi, Seleb On News

17 Oktober 2022, 06:24 WIB

Berita KBB

Mengaku Pernah Mengalami Abusive Relationship dengan Mantan Pacar, Andien Aisyah: 9 Bulan Isinya Ditonjok

Mengaku Pernah Mengalami Abusive Relationship dengan Mantan Pacar, Andien Aisyah: 9 Bulan Isinya Ditonjok

17 Oktober 2022, 06:24 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 17 Oktober 2022: Hari Akan Berlalu Tanpa Hambatan

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 17 Oktober 2022: Hari Akan Berlalu Tanpa Hambatan

17 Oktober 2022, 06:24 WIB

Media Magelang

Begini Cara untuk Download Musik Video YouTube jadi MP3 MP4 Gratis, Klik Linknya di Sini Saja

Begini Cara untuk Download Musik Video YouTube jadi MP3 MP4 Gratis, Klik Linknya di Sini Saja

17 Oktober 2022, 06:24 WIB

Portal Jember

Dua Orang Penting dalam Sepak Bola Prancis Percaya Pemain Real Madrid, Benzema akan Raih Ballon d'Or

Dua Orang Penting dalam Sepak Bola Prancis Percaya Pemain Real Madrid, Benzema akan Raih Ballon d'Or

17 Oktober 2022, 06:23 WIB

Jurnal Ngawi

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini 17 Oktober; Hangat, Agresif, Jangan Buang Energi Sia-Sia

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini 17 Oktober; Hangat, Agresif, Jangan Buang Energi Sia-Sia

17 Oktober 2022, 06:23 WIB

Desk Jabar

SIM Keliling Bandung, Jadwal dan Lokasi Pekan Ini, 17-23 Oktober 2022, Cukup Datangi yang Terdekat

SIM Keliling Bandung, Jadwal dan Lokasi Pekan Ini, 17-23 Oktober 2022, Cukup Datangi yang Terdekat

17 Oktober 2022, 06:23 WIB

Depok

7 Kategori Penerima PKH Tahap 4 Bulan Oktober 2022, Cek Namamu di Link Ini untuk Cairkan Bantuan

7 Kategori Penerima PKH Tahap 4 Bulan Oktober 2022, Cek Namamu di Link Ini untuk Cairkan Bantuan

17 Oktober 2022, 06:23 WIB

Berita KBB

Andien Aisyah Curhat Kekerasan Saat Pacaran, Dicekik Sampai Di Beset!

Andien Aisyah Curhat Kekerasan Saat Pacaran, Dicekik Sampai Di Beset!

17 Oktober 2022, 06:22 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Bandung Hari Ini, Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Ada di 3 Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Bandung Hari Ini, Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Ada di 3 Lokasi

17 Oktober 2022, 06:22 WIB

Gowapos

Jadwal Acara TV ANTV, 17 Oktober 2022: Tayang Film SAKRAL dibintangi Olla Ramlan

Jadwal Acara TV ANTV, 17 Oktober 2022: Tayang Film SAKRAL dibintangi Olla Ramlan

17 Oktober 2022, 06:22 WIB

Seputar Tangsel

Jadwal Acara TV GTV Hari ini, 17 Oktober 2022: SpongeBob Squarepants Movie, Serigala Bucin, Si Kriwil Jadi 2

Jadwal Acara TV GTV Hari ini, 17 Oktober 2022: SpongeBob Squarepants Movie, Serigala Bucin, Si Kriwil Jadi 2

17 Oktober 2022, 06:21 WIB

Demak Bicara

Lesti Kejora Putuskan Berdamai Usai Gugat Rizky Billar, Kenapa Korban Mau Kembali Bersama Pelaku KDRT?

Lesti Kejora Putuskan Berdamai Usai Gugat Rizky Billar, Kenapa Korban Mau Kembali Bersama Pelaku KDRT?

17 Oktober 2022, 06:20 WIB

Media Pakuan

Cek Penerima BSU di kemnaker.go.id, Jika Status Masih Calon Terus Berikut Penyebabnya

Cek Penerima BSU di kemnaker.go.id, Jika Status Masih Calon Terus Berikut Penyebabnya

17 Oktober 2022, 06:20 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Hari Ini, Senin 17 Oktober 2022 Ada di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Hari Ini, Senin 17 Oktober 2022 Ada di Dua Lokasi

17 Oktober 2022, 06:20 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini RCTI, Senin 17 Oktober 2022:Ada Tayangan Ikatan Cinta dan Trending Banget Loh (TBL)

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini RCTI, Senin 17 Oktober 2022:Ada Tayangan Ikatan Cinta dan Trending Banget Loh (TBL)

17 Oktober 2022, 06:20 WIB

Kabar Lumajang

10 Link Twibbon HUT Kota Batu Tahun 2022 yang ke-21 Gratis, Cocok Dijadikan Foto Profil di Sosmed

10 Link Twibbon HUT Kota Batu Tahun 2022 yang ke-21 Gratis, Cocok Dijadikan Foto Profil di Sosmed

17 Oktober 2022, 06:20 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Prakiraan Cuaca Bandung Hari Ini, Senin 17 Oktober 2022

Prakiraan Cuaca Bandung Hari Ini, Senin 17 Oktober 2022

17 Oktober 2022, 06:20 WIB

Media Magelang

Inilah Link Situs Y2mate dan Savefrom.net untuk Download Video YouTube Secara Gratis dan Mudah

Inilah Link Situs Y2mate dan Savefrom.net untuk Download Video YouTube Secara Gratis dan Mudah

17 Oktober 2022, 06:20 WIB

Kabar Megapolitan

Jadwal GTV Hari Ini, Serigala Bucin, Anak Jalanan A New Beginning, Big Movies Platinum

Jadwal GTV Hari Ini, Serigala Bucin, Anak Jalanan A New Beginning, Big Movies Platinum

17 Oktober 2022, 06:20 WIB

Portal Kudus

5 Hukum Islam Merayakan Hari Valentine, Simak Selengkapnya!

5 Hukum Islam Merayakan Hari Valentine, Simak Selengkapnya!

17 Oktober 2022, 06:19 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Kunci Jawaban Tema 1 Kelas 6 Halaman 27, Berikan 3 Contoh Perilaku Sesuai Nilai Sila Kedua Pancasila

Kunci Jawaban Tema 1 Kelas 6 Halaman 27, Berikan 3 Contoh Perilaku Sesuai Nilai Sila Kedua Pancasila

17 Oktober 2022, 06:19 WIB