Lirik Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers
I'm not afraid of anything at all
Not dying in a fire, not being broke again
I'm not afraid of living on a fault line
'Cause nothing ever shakes me
Nothing makes me cry
Not a plane going down
In the ocean, I'm drowning
Watch the world from the sidelines
Had nothing to prove
'Til you came into my life
Gave me something to lose
Now I know what it feels like
To wanna go outside
Like the shape of my outline
I'm not afraid of going back to school
I gave it up the first time, but I'll try again
I'm not afraid of getting older
Used to fetishize myself
Now I'm talking to my house plants
Not of being alone
In a room full of people
Watching the world from the sidelines
Had nothing to prove
'Til you came into my life
Gave me something to lose
Now I know what it feels like
To wanna go outside
Like the shape of my outline
And I used to think
You could hear the ocean in a seashell
What a childish thing!
Credit
Penulis lagu: Marshall Vore / Phoebe Lucille Bridgers / Ruby Rain Henley
Album: Sidelines
Dirilis: 2022
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
