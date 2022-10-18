Lirik Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Sidelines - Phoebe Bridgers

I'm not afraid of anything at all

Not dying in a fire, not being broke again

I'm not afraid of living on a fault line

'Cause nothing ever shakes me

Nothing makes me cry

Not a plane going down

In the ocean, I'm drowning

Watch the world from the sidelines

Had nothing to prove

'Til you came into my life

Gave me something to lose

Now I know what it feels like

To wanna go outside

Like the shape of my outline

I'm not afraid of going back to school

I gave it up the first time, but I'll try again

I'm not afraid of getting older

Used to fetishize myself

Now I'm talking to my house plants

Not of being alone

In a room full of people

Watching the world from the sidelines

Had nothing to prove

'Til you came into my life

Gave me something to lose

Now I know what it feels like

To wanna go outside

Like the shape of my outline

And I used to think

You could hear the ocean in a seashell

What a childish thing!

Credit

Penulis lagu: Marshall Vore / Phoebe Lucille Bridgers / Ruby Rain Henley

Album: Sidelines

Dirilis: 2022

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

