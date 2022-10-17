Lirik Lagu The Lonely - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Lonely - Christina Perri
2 a.m., where do I begin?
Crying off my face again
The silent sound of loneliness
Wants to follow me to bed
I'm a ghost of a girl that I want to be most
I'm the shell of a girl that I used to know well
Dancing slowly in an empty room
Can the lonely take the place of you?
I sing myself a quiet lullaby
Let you go and let the lonely in to take my heart again
Too afraid to go inside
For the pain of one more loveless night
But the loneliness will stay with me
And hold me 'til I fall asleep
I'm the ghost of a girl that I want to be most
I'm the shell of a girl that I used to know well
Dancing slowly in an empty room
Can the lonely take the place of you?
I sing myself a quiet lullaby
Let you go and let the lonely in
To take my heart again
Broken pieces of a barely breathing story
Where there once was love
Now there's only me and the lonely
Dancing slowly in an empty room
Can the lonely take the place of you?
I sing myself a quiet lullaby
Let you go and let the lonely in
To take my heart again
Credits
Artikel Pilihan