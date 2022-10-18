Lirik The Only Pain I Need - Prince Husein dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Only Pain I Need - Prince Husein

It's crazy how you changed my life

How you turned it upside down

I blame it on your pretty smile

How you have control over me

Over me sometimes

I wanna, I wanna, I wanna, I wanna hate you

But as you can see

I wanna, I wanna, I wanna

I wanna love you

Nothing in this world can make me so blue

Falling down and crashing too

Like the way you do

I wanna kiss you

Nothing in this world can love me so true

Crown me down, I'm dancing to

To the beat you move

Move me as you do

Ask the heart you rule

It's hazy how I got this far

Must have been the spell you cast

Over me

Over me

I wanna, I wanna, I wanna, I wanna hate you

But as you can see

I wanna love you

Nothing in this world can make me so blue

Falling down and crashing too

Like the way you do

Sometimes you love me too

You're the only pain I want

The only pain I want

The only pain I need

Pain I need, yeah