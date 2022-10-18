Lirik The Only Pain I Need - Prince Husein dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Only Pain I Need - Prince Husein
It's crazy how you changed my life
How you turned it upside down
I blame it on your pretty smile
How you have control over me
Over me sometimes
I wanna, I wanna, I wanna, I wanna hate you
But as you can see
I wanna, I wanna, I wanna
I wanna love you
Nothing in this world can make me so blue
Falling down and crashing too
Like the way you do
I wanna kiss you
Nothing in this world can love me so true
Crown me down, I'm dancing to
To the beat you move
Move me as you do
Ask the heart you rule
It's hazy how I got this far
Must have been the spell you cast
Over me
Over me
I wanna, I wanna, I wanna, I wanna hate you
But as you can see
I wanna love you
Nothing in this world can make me so blue
Falling down and crashing too
Like the way you do
Sometimes you love me too
You're the only pain I want
The only pain I want
The only pain I need
Pain I need, yeah
