Lirik Lagu Daddy - PSY feat CL 2NE1 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Daddy - PSY feat CL 2NE1

I got it from my DADDY

DADDY

I feel nice you look nice

neol bojamaja na eomeona ttaengjabasseu

Don’t think twice imi geim kkeutnasseu

U be ma curry I be yo rice

My name is PSY hangukmallo Park Jaesang

neoui aryeonhan nundongjae

ppajyeoseo heeomchigopa

oppa dallinda kkwak butjaba eonniya

naneun areumdaun agassiui dongbanja

Hold up wait a minute

jigeumbuteo seonsukkiri

bami akkawo turn up louder

bultaoreuneun areumdaun geudaeyeo

How do you like me now?

How do you like me now?

How do you like me now?

How do you like me now?

Hey! Where did you get that body from?

Where did you get that body from?

Where did you get that body from?

I got it from my DADDY

I got it from my DADDY

I got it got it

Hey! Where did you get that body from?

I got it from my DADDY

I got it from my DADDY

I got it got it

Hey! Where did you get that body from?

I got it from my DAD DAD DAD DAD DAD

DAD DAD DAD DAD DAD

DAD DAD DAD DAD DAD DADDY

I got it from my DAD DAD DAD DAD DAD

DAD DAD DAD DAD DAD

DAD DAD DAD DAD DAD DADDY