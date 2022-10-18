Lirik Lagu Daddy - PSY feat CL 2NE1 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Daddy - PSY feat CL 2NE1
I got it from my DADDY
DADDY
I feel nice you look nice
neol bojamaja na eomeona ttaengjabasseu
Don’t think twice imi geim kkeutnasseu
U be ma curry I be yo rice
My name is PSY hangukmallo Park Jaesang
neoui aryeonhan nundongjae
ppajyeoseo heeomchigopa
oppa dallinda kkwak butjaba eonniya
naneun areumdaun agassiui dongbanja
Hold up wait a minute
jigeumbuteo seonsukkiri
bami akkawo turn up louder
bultaoreuneun areumdaun geudaeyeo
How do you like me now?
How do you like me now?
How do you like me now?
How do you like me now?
Hey! Where did you get that body from?
Where did you get that body from?
Where did you get that body from?
I got it from my DADDY
I got it from my DADDY
I got it got it
Hey! Where did you get that body from?
I got it from my DADDY
I got it from my DADDY
I got it got it
Hey! Where did you get that body from?
I got it from my DAD DAD DAD DAD DAD
DAD DAD DAD DAD DAD
DAD DAD DAD DAD DAD DADDY
I got it from my DAD DAD DAD DAD DAD
DAD DAD DAD DAD DAD
DAD DAD DAD DAD DAD DADDY
