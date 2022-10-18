Lirik Lagu Hangover - PSY feat Snoop Dogg dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hangover

Hangover hangover hangover hangover (hangover)

Hangover hangover hangover hangover (hangover)

Party's over, it ain't over

Tryna' make a bad memory over and over

Hangover hangover hangover hangover (hangover)

Hangover hangover hangover hangover (hangover)

Party's over, it ain't over

Tryna find a single piece of me game over

Hangover. Hangover. Hangover. Hangover

Tryna find a single piece of me game over

Drink til you drunk

Smoke like a broke' stove

Don't quit take flight

I can't remember last night

It's aight this the life of a superstar

Psy-fi with that boy trooping hard couping cars snoopy hard

In the paint drink another cup until I fall flat

All lead and then some 1-5-1 done dilly

Really for sure that

I'm tow back intoxicated

Change over, game over, hangover, faded

Body shit miss

Deche reoki yes kkoekkori moschajgesseu

I-i-inimanimo catch a lady by the toe

Anyeppeumyeon yeppeoboilttae kkaji pparabeorigo

Drink it up and get sick

Bottoms up get wasted

Pour it up drink it up live it up give it up

Oh my god dammit there's the fucking limit

Pour it up drink it up live it up give it up

Badeusio

But I can't stop

Making bottles pop until the wheels fall off

Badeusio

And I can't quit

I wake up in the morning do the same shit

Wake up in the morning do the same shit

Hangover. Hangover. Hangover. Hangover

Tryna find a single piece of me game over

Waking and baking, shaking the flees

Caking and baking, raking the cheese

Early in the morning in the bathroom on my knees

Tipping and dripping, flipping the flow

Whipping and dripping a drink on the floor

This it the only way that I was taught a long time ago

Seoul, Korea, you'll see a g-ah like me-ah

Never would there ever be another like he-ah

G-a-n-g-s-t-a, nothing left to say

I done smoked my whole day