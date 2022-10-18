Lirik Lagu Hangover - PSY feat Snoop Dogg dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hangover
Hangover hangover hangover hangover (hangover)
Hangover hangover hangover hangover (hangover)
Party's over, it ain't over
Tryna' make a bad memory over and over
Hangover hangover hangover hangover (hangover)
Hangover hangover hangover hangover (hangover)
Party's over, it ain't over
Tryna find a single piece of me game over
Hangover. Hangover. Hangover. Hangover
Tryna find a single piece of me game over
Drink til you drunk
Smoke like a broke' stove
Don't quit take flight
I can't remember last night
It's aight this the life of a superstar
Psy-fi with that boy trooping hard couping cars snoopy hard
In the paint drink another cup until I fall flat
All lead and then some 1-5-1 done dilly
Really for sure that
I'm tow back intoxicated
Change over, game over, hangover, faded
Body shit miss
Deche reoki yes kkoekkori moschajgesseu
I-i-inimanimo catch a lady by the toe
Anyeppeumyeon yeppeoboilttae kkaji pparabeorigo
Drink it up and get sick
Bottoms up get wasted
Pour it up drink it up live it up give it up
Oh my god dammit there's the fucking limit
Pour it up drink it up live it up give it up
Badeusio
But I can't stop
Making bottles pop until the wheels fall off
Badeusio
And I can't quit
I wake up in the morning do the same shit
Wake up in the morning do the same shit
Hangover. Hangover. Hangover. Hangover
Tryna find a single piece of me game over
Waking and baking, shaking the flees
Caking and baking, raking the cheese
Early in the morning in the bathroom on my knees
Tipping and dripping, flipping the flow
Whipping and dripping a drink on the floor
This it the only way that I was taught a long time ago
Seoul, Korea, you'll see a g-ah like me-ah
Never would there ever be another like he-ah
G-a-n-g-s-t-a, nothing left to say
I done smoked my whole day
Artikel Pilihan