Lirik Lagu Snowflake - Gummy dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Sarangeun nune boijiga ana
Eodie inneunji molla
Deodeumgeorida chajadanida
Ijeya son kkeute daanna bwa
Geuttae geudae dwireul doraseo
Naege jinneun useume nan nuneul tteo
Barame heunnallineun geudae hyanggiga
Natge deullyeooneun geudae moksoriga
Gyeoulcheoreom chagaun nae mam
Geu ane seumyeo deureo wa
Sarangi nunkkocheuro pieo na
Geureong geureong nunmuri goyeo
I sarangi eonjenga sideulkka bwa
Barame heunnallineun geudae hyanggiga
Natge deullyeooneun geudae moksoriga
Gyeoulcheoreom chagaun nae mam
Geu ane seumyeo deureo wa
Sarangeuro pieo na
Haru iteul saheul naheul
Nae siganeul da sseul mankeum
Geudae hanaro nan haengbok hae
Barame heunnallineun geudae hyanggiga
Natge deullyeooneun geudae moksoriga
Gyeoulcheoreom chagaun nae mam
Geu ane seumyeo deureo wa
Sarangi nunkkocheuro pieo na
