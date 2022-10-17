Lirik Lagu Like Sand - In Flames dan Fakta di Baliknya

Like Sand - In Flames
I believe that the whole wide world is against me
I, I, I believe that the whole wide world is afraid of me
How did I end up here?
Half a life and still full of fears
If I'm honest, I think you'll see
I'm scared to share what's calling for me
You say, make the most of your time
How does it work when it's not on your side?
What can't kill you makes you stronger
So I heard, but I'm going under
I will try
I will try
I want the whole world, the whole world, the whole world in my hands
But it's just slipping through like sand
I want the whole world
I try hard to be like you
You're my Queen, but I break in two
I think I can overcome
All the mistakes that I've done
You say, make the most of your time
How does it work when it's not on your side?
What can't kill you makes you stronger
So you say, but I'm going under
I will try
I will try
I want the whole world, the whole world, the whole world in my hands
But it's just slipping through like sand
I want the whole world, the whole world, the whole world in my hands
But it's just slipping through like sand
I believe that the whole wide world is afraid of me
