Lirik Lagu Like Sand - In Flames dan Fakta di Baliknya

Like Sand - In Flames

I believe that the whole wide world is against me

I, I, I believe that the whole wide world is afraid of me

How did I end up here?

Half a life and still full of fears

If I'm honest, I think you'll see

I'm scared to share what's calling for me

You say, make the most of your time

How does it work when it's not on your side?

What can't kill you makes you stronger

So I heard, but I'm going under

I will try

I will try

I want the whole world, the whole world, the whole world in my hands

But it's just slipping through like sand

I want the whole world

I try hard to be like you

You're my Queen, but I break in two

I think I can overcome

All the mistakes that I've done

You say, make the most of your time

How does it work when it's not on your side?

What can't kill you makes you stronger

So you say, but I'm going under

I will try

I will try

I want the whole world, the whole world, the whole world in my hands

But it's just slipping through like sand

I want the whole world, the whole world, the whole world in my hands

But it's just slipping through like sand

I believe that the whole wide world is afraid of me