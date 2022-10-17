Lirik Lagu Hollywood – Gorillaz feat Snoop Dogg & Jamie Principle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hollywood – Gorillaz feat Snoop Dogg & Jamie Principle
Where the beautiful people at?
I said where the beautiful people at?
Beautiful people clap your hands
Freaky people clap your hands
Geeky people clap your hands
Everybody clap your hands
Hollywood is alright
Hollywood is fragrant
Jealousy is gunfire
It makes you kill the vibe
(She's a wonderful thing)
Jealousy and dark times
Sinking on the web
There's more to love than that
Jealousy is vibe down
Jealousy is vibe down
I'ma go walk
All the way to the hills
But you never know what's real
So you have to be prepared
You have to be ready
You have to be ready
'Cause she can be a bitch
And it's a wonderful thing
Hollywood
She's so seductive
She's got me looking for that dream
I bow down
She knows how to do it
Exactly the way I like it
Hollywood is alright
Hollywood is fragrant
Jealousy is gunfire
It makes you kill the vibe
(She's a wonderful thing)
Jealousy and dark times
Sinking on the web
There's more to love than that
Jealousy is vibe down
Jealousy is vibe down
Man I came through with that big fat chain on my neck
Little did they know, no sweat
So I dimmed out, rimmed out and cracked the glass
Twenty-five pounds, can you match that bag?
'Cause if you not, raise up
I got a deal to make
And couple bad bitches I've been making a break
Wake it and bake
I put the cake on the plate
Jealousy and me? Oh, we're making the day
I'mma vibe with this, Hollywood, nigga I'mma survive this shit
I do that, did that, blow your fuckin' wig back
Forreal-a, gorilla, who loves goin' bareback
They wanna eye me down, tie me down, lock me up
But I'm a lion in the dog pound
Now, how that sound?
Hollywood is alright
Hollywood is fragrant
Jealousy is gunfire
It makes you kill the vibe
(She's a wonderful thing)
Jealousy and dark times
Sinking on the web
There's more to love than that
Jealousy is vibe down
Jealousy is vibe down
You're just what I need
And it's a wonderful thing
In this city of dreams
And it's a wonderful thing
You know how to ride me
(And it's a wonderful thing)
You know how to excite me
(And it's a wonderful thing)
She's a wonderful thing
She's a wonderful thing
Artikel Pilihan