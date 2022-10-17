Lirik Lagu Hollywood – Gorillaz feat Snoop Dogg & Jamie Principle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hollywood – Gorillaz feat Snoop Dogg & Jamie Principle

Where the beautiful people at?

I said where the beautiful people at?

Beautiful people clap your hands

Freaky people clap your hands

Geeky people clap your hands

Everybody clap your hands

Hollywood is alright

Hollywood is fragrant

Jealousy is gunfire

It makes you kill the vibe

(She's a wonderful thing)

Jealousy and dark times

Sinking on the web

There's more to love than that

Jealousy is vibe down

Jealousy is vibe down

I'ma go walk

All the way to the hills

But you never know what's real

So you have to be prepared

You have to be ready

You have to be ready

'Cause she can be a bitch

And it's a wonderful thing

Hollywood

She's so seductive

She's got me looking for that dream

I bow down

She knows how to do it

Exactly the way I like it

Hollywood is alright

Hollywood is fragrant

Jealousy is gunfire

It makes you kill the vibe

(She's a wonderful thing)

Jealousy and dark times

Sinking on the web

There's more to love than that

Jealousy is vibe down

Jealousy is vibe down

Man I came through with that big fat chain on my neck

Little did they know, no sweat

So I dimmed out, rimmed out and cracked the glass

Twenty-five pounds, can you match that bag?

'Cause if you not, raise up

I got a deal to make

And couple bad bitches I've been making a break

Wake it and bake

I put the cake on the plate

Jealousy and me? Oh, we're making the day

I'mma vibe with this, Hollywood, nigga I'mma survive this shit

I do that, did that, blow your fuckin' wig back

Forreal-a, gorilla, who loves goin' bareback

They wanna eye me down, tie me down, lock me up

But I'm a lion in the dog pound

Now, how that sound?

Hollywood is alright

Hollywood is fragrant

Jealousy is gunfire

It makes you kill the vibe

(She's a wonderful thing)

Jealousy and dark times

Sinking on the web

There's more to love than that

Jealousy is vibe down

Jealousy is vibe down

You're just what I need

And it's a wonderful thing

In this city of dreams

And it's a wonderful thing

You know how to ride me

(And it's a wonderful thing)

You know how to excite me

(And it's a wonderful thing)

She's a wonderful thing

She's a wonderful thing