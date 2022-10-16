Lirik Lagu Round and Round - Heize feat Han Soo Ji dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Round and Round - Heize

See ya, never gone my way

Better will someday

Never far away

See ya, never gone my way

Better on my stay

Never far away

Round and round and I never know why

Round and round and it will show us way out

It's my delight

As day goes by you hold on tight, another day

You're wondering why, but you know why, no other way

Some days the sun will shine down

Some days the moon will cry

Tomorrow we'll see

Tomorrow we'll be

As we go on our way

The world in your eyes forever is lie

As we go on our way

There is a thousand things to know

Sometimes we're standing by

The things we never understand

As we go on our own way

The sun goes down

The tides are low

I'll see you on the day

Letting you go on your way

See ya, never gone my way

Never we'll someday

Never far away

See ya, never gone my way

Never on my day

Never far away

Round and round and I never know why

Round and round and it will show us way out

It's my delight