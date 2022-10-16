Lirik Lagu Round and Round - Heize feat Han Soo Ji dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 16 Oktober 2022, 02:42 WIB
Ilustrasi mikrofon.
Ilustrasi mikrofon. /Pexels/Suvan Chowdhury

Lirik Lagu Round and Round - Heize

See ya, never gone my way
Better will someday
Never far away
See ya, never gone my way
Better on my stay
Never far away

Round and round and I never know why
Round and round and it will show us way out
It's my delight

As day goes by you hold on tight, another day
You're wondering why, but you know why, no other way

Some days the sun will shine down
Some days the moon will cry
Tomorrow we'll see
Tomorrow we'll be
As we go on our way

The world in your eyes forever is lie
As we go on our way
There is a thousand things to know
Sometimes we're standing by
The things we never understand
As we go on our own way

The sun goes down
The tides are low
I'll see you on the day
Letting you go on your way

See ya, never gone my way
Never we'll someday
Never far away
See ya, never gone my way
Never on my day
Never far away

Round and round and I never know why
Round and round and it will show us way out
It's my delight

Editor: Irwan Suherman

