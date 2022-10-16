Lirik Lagu The Air That I Breathe – The Hollies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Air That I Breathe – The Hollies
If I could make a wish
I think I'd pass
Can't think of anythin' I need
No cigarettes, no sleep, no light, no sound
Nothing to eat, no books to read
Making love with you
Has left me peaceful, warm, and tired
What more could I ask
There's nothing left to be desired
Peace came upon me and it leaves me weak
So sleep, silent angel
Go to sleep
Sometimes, all I need is the air that I breathe
And to love you
All I need is the air that I breathe
Yes, to love you
All I need is the air that I breathe
Peace came upon me
And it leaves me weak
So sleep, silent angel
Go to sleep
Sometimes, all I need is the air that I breathe
And to love you
All I need is the air that I breathe
Yes, to love you
All I need is the air that I breathe
Sometimes, all I need is the air that I breathe
And to love you
All I need is the air that I breathe
Yes, to love you
All I need is the air that I breathe
And to love you
Credits
Album: Hollies
Artis: The Hollies
Penulis lagu: Mike Hazlewood dan Albert Hammond
Rilis: 1974
Genre: Soft rock, Children's Music
