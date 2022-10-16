Lirik Lagu The Air That I Breathe – The Hollies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Air That I Breathe – The Hollies

If I could make a wish

I think I'd pass

Can't think of anythin' I need

No cigarettes, no sleep, no light, no sound

Nothing to eat, no books to read

Making love with you

Has left me peaceful, warm, and tired

What more could I ask

There's nothing left to be desired

Peace came upon me and it leaves me weak

So sleep, silent angel

Go to sleep

Sometimes, all I need is the air that I breathe

And to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

Yes, to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

Peace came upon me

And it leaves me weak

So sleep, silent angel

Go to sleep

Sometimes, all I need is the air that I breathe

And to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

Yes, to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

Sometimes, all I need is the air that I breathe

And to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

Yes, to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

And to love you

Credits

Album: Hollies

Artis: The Hollies

Penulis lagu: Mike Hazlewood dan Albert Hammond

Rilis: 1974

Genre: Soft rock, Children's Music