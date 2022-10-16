Lirik Lagu Less Than Zero - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Less Than Zero - The Weeknd
Remember I was your hero, yeah
I'd wear your heart like a symbol
I couldn't save you from my darkest truth of all
I know
I'll always be less than zero
Oh, yeah
You tried your best with me, I know
I couldn't face you with my darkest truth of all
Oh, oh-oh
'Cause I can't get it out of my head
No, I can't shake this feeling that crawls in my bed
I try to hide it, but I know you know me
I try to fight it, but I'd rather be free
Oh, oh
Oh, yeah
Can we meet in the middle?
Oh, yeah
'Cause you were just like me before
Now you'd rather leave me than to watch me die in your arms
Oh, oh
But I can't get it out of my head
No, I can't shake this feeling that crawls in my bed
I try to hide it, but I know you know me
I try to fight it, but I'd rather be free
Oh, oh, ¡huh!
I can't get it out of my head
No, I can't shake this feeling that crawls in my bed
I try to hide it, but I know you know me
I try to fight it, but I'd rather be free
Yeah
I'll always be less than zero
You tried your best with me, I know
