Lirik Lagu Less Than Zero - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Less Than Zero - The Weeknd

Remember I was your hero, yeah

I'd wear your heart like a symbol

I couldn't save you from my darkest truth of all

I know

I'll always be less than zero

Oh, yeah

You tried your best with me, I know

I couldn't face you with my darkest truth of all

Oh, oh-oh

'Cause I can't get it out of my head

No, I can't shake this feeling that crawls in my bed

I try to hide it, but I know you know me

I try to fight it, but I'd rather be free

Oh, oh

Oh, yeah

Can we meet in the middle?

Oh, yeah

'Cause you were just like me before

Now you'd rather leave me than to watch me die in your arms

Oh, oh

But I can't get it out of my head

No, I can't shake this feeling that crawls in my bed

I try to hide it, but I know you know me

I try to fight it, but I'd rather be free

Oh, oh, ¡huh!

I can't get it out of my head

No, I can't shake this feeling that crawls in my bed

I try to hide it, but I know you know me

I try to fight it, but I'd rather be free

Yeah

I'll always be less than zero

You tried your best with me, I know

