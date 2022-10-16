Lirik Lagu Starry Eyes - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Starry Eyes - The Weeknd
I only met you in my dreams before
When I was young and alone in the world
You were there when I needed someone
To call my girl
And now you're my reality
And I wanna feel you close
But you're defeated, baby
Broken, hurtin', sufferin' from a shattered soul
Oh, whoa
A shattered soul
Oh, ooh-oh
Let me be there, let me be there for your heart
Let me be there, I can be there 'til you're whole
You weren't touched by a man in so long
'Cause the last time it was way too strong
Let me be there, let me be there for your heart
Let me love you, let me love you like you need
And I'll make it, make it my responsibility
I'll be there every step of the way, uh
I'll get you back on your feet
Let me love you, let me love you like you need
And you can kick me, kick me to the curb
It's okay, babe, I promise that I felt worse
Back then I was starry eyed
And now I'm so cynical
Baby, break me, kick me to the curb
Oh
Mm-mm
Credits
Artis: The Weeknd
Songwriters: Abel Tesfaye, Daniel Lopatin, Martin Max Sandberg, Oscar Thomas Holter, Peter Lee Johnson, dan Thomas Lee Brown
Album: Dawn FM
Rilis: 2022
Genre: R&B/Soul
Fakta di Balik Lagu Starry Eyes
Lagu Starry Eyes dirilis oleh The Weeknd pada 7 Januari 2022 untuk albumnya yang bertajuk Dawn FM.
