Lirik Lagu Starry Eyes - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Starry Eyes - The Weeknd

I only met you in my dreams before

When I was young and alone in the world

You were there when I needed someone

To call my girl

And now you're my reality

And I wanna feel you close

But you're defeated, baby

Broken, hurtin', sufferin' from a shattered soul

Oh, whoa

A shattered soul

Oh, ooh-oh

Let me be there, let me be there for your heart

Let me be there, I can be there 'til you're whole

You weren't touched by a man in so long

'Cause the last time it was way too strong

Let me be there, let me be there for your heart

Let me love you, let me love you like you need

And I'll make it, make it my responsibility

I'll be there every step of the way, uh

I'll get you back on your feet

Let me love you, let me love you like you need

And you can kick me, kick me to the curb

It's okay, babe, I promise that I felt worse

Back then I was starry eyed

And now I'm so cynical

Baby, break me, kick me to the curb

Oh

Mm-mm

Credits

Artis: The Weeknd

Songwriters: Abel Tesfaye, Daniel Lopatin, Martin Max Sandberg, Oscar Thomas Holter, Peter Lee Johnson, dan Thomas Lee Brown

Album: Dawn FM

Rilis: 2022

Genre: R&B/Soul

Fakta di Balik Lagu Starry Eyes

Lagu Starry Eyes dirilis oleh The Weeknd pada 7 Januari 2022 untuk albumnya yang bertajuk Dawn FM.