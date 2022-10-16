Lirik Lagu Just the Two of Us – Bill Withers, Grover Washington Jr. dan Fakta di Baliknya

Just the Two of Us - Bill Withers dan Grover Washington Jr.
I see the crystal raindrops fall
And the beauty of it all
Is when the sun comes shining through
To make those rainbows in my mind
When I think of you sometime
And I wanna spend some time with you
Just the two of us
We can make it if we try
Just the two of us
(Just the two of us)
Just the two of us
Building castles in the sky
Just the two of us
You and I
We look for love, no time for tears
Wasted water's all that is
And it don't make no flowers grow
Good things might come to those who wait
Not for those who wait too late
We gotta go for all we know
Just the two of us
We can make it if we try
Just the two of us
(Just the two of us)
Just the two of us
Building them castles in the sky
Just the two of us
You and I
I hear the crystal raindrops fall
On the window down the hall
And it becomes the morning dew
And darling when the morning comes
And I see the morning sun
I wanna be the one with you
Just the two of us
We can make it if we try
Just the two of us
(Just the two of us)
Just the two of us
Building big castles way on high
Just the two of us
You and I
Just the two of us
(We can make it, just the two of us)
Let's get it together baby (yeah)
(Just the two of us)
Just the two of us
(We can make it, just the two of us)
(Just the two of us)
(We can make it, just the two of us)
(Just the two of us)
(We can make it, just the two of us)
(Just the two of us)
(We can make it, just the two of us)
(Just the two of us)
(We can make it, just the two of us)
(Just the two of us)
Credits
Artis: Grover Washington Jr dan Bill Withers
Album: Winelight
Dirilis: 1980
Genre: Jazz, Musik soul, R&B
Songwriters: Ralph Macdonald, William Harrison Jr Withers, dan William Salter
Nominasi: Penghargaan Grammy untuk Rekaman Terbaik Tahun Ini
Artikel Pilihan