Lirik Lagu Just the Two of Us – Bill Withers, Grover Washington Jr. dan Fakta di Baliknya

Just the Two of Us - Bill Withers dan Grover Washington Jr.

I see the crystal raindrops fall

And the beauty of it all

Is when the sun comes shining through

To make those rainbows in my mind

When I think of you sometime

And I wanna spend some time with you

Just the two of us

We can make it if we try

Just the two of us

(Just the two of us)

Just the two of us

Building castles in the sky

Just the two of us

You and I

We look for love, no time for tears

Wasted water's all that is

And it don't make no flowers grow

Good things might come to those who wait

Not for those who wait too late

We gotta go for all we know

Just the two of us

We can make it if we try

Just the two of us

(Just the two of us)

Just the two of us

Building them castles in the sky

Just the two of us

You and I

I hear the crystal raindrops fall

On the window down the hall

And it becomes the morning dew

And darling when the morning comes

And I see the morning sun

I wanna be the one with you

Just the two of us

We can make it if we try

Just the two of us

(Just the two of us)

Just the two of us

Building big castles way on high

Just the two of us

You and I

Just the two of us

(We can make it, just the two of us)

Let's get it together baby (yeah)

(Just the two of us)

Just the two of us

(We can make it, just the two of us)

(Just the two of us)

(We can make it, just the two of us)

(Just the two of us)

(We can make it, just the two of us)

(Just the two of us)

(We can make it, just the two of us)

(Just the two of us)

(We can make it, just the two of us)

(Just the two of us)

Credits

Artis: Grover Washington Jr dan Bill Withers

Album: Winelight

Dirilis: 1980

Genre: Jazz, Musik soul, R&B

Songwriters: Ralph Macdonald, William Harrison Jr Withers, dan William Salter

Nominasi: Penghargaan Grammy untuk Rekaman Terbaik Tahun Ini