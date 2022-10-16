Lirik Lagu Slide - Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Slide - Goo Goo Dolls

You and I got something but it's all and then it's nothing to me, yeah

And I got my defenses when it comes to your intentions for me, yeah

And we wake up in the breakdown of the things we never thought we could be, yeah

I'm not the one who broke you

I'm not the one you should fear

We've got to move you, darling

I thought I lost you somewhere

But you were never really ever there at all

And I want to get free, talk to me

I can feel you falling

And I wanted to be all you need

Somehow here is gone

I have no solution to the sound of this pollution of me, yeah

And I was not the answer so forget you ever thought it was me, yeah

I'm not the one who broke you

I'm not the one you should fear

We've got to move you, darling

I thought I lost you somewhere

But you were never really ever there at all

And I want to get free, talk to me

I can feel you falling

And I wanted to be all you need

Somehow here is gone

And I don't need the fallout

Of all the past that's in between us

And I'm not holding on

And all your lies weren't enough to keep me here

And I want to get free, talk to me

I can feel you falling

And I wanted to be all you need

Somehow here is gone

And I want to get free, talk to me

I can feel you falling

I know it's out there

I know it's out there

And I can feel you falling

I know it's out there

I know it's out there

Somehow here is gone, yeah

I know it's out there

I know it's out there

Somehow here is gone, yeah

