Lirik Lagu New Wave - Islander dan Fakta di Baliknya

We must take it or leave it
'Cause this won't last forever
The invincible summer
Is crashing in
Why are you so terrified?
Didn't you see it coming?
Why are you so terrified?
Didn't you see it? (see it)
Don't feel sorry for me
Don't feel sorry for me
No!
'Cause I love this new wave
I love this new wave
We are melting away like a dream
So wake up
And this world isn't what it seems, it's time to wake up
Why are you look so terrified
Didn't you see it coming?
Yeah, you look so terrified
What did you see?
Don't feel sorry for me
Don't feel sorry for me
No!
'Cause I love this new wave
I love this new wave
It's all ending
Right in front of you eyes
It's all ending
Right in front of you eyes!
Artikel Pilihan