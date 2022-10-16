Lirik Lagu New Wave - Islander dan Fakta di Baliknya

New Wave - Islander

We must take it or leave it

'Cause this won't last forever

The invincible summer

Is crashing in

Why are you so terrified?

Didn't you see it coming?

Why are you so terrified?

Didn't you see it? (see it)

Don't feel sorry for me

Don't feel sorry for me

No!

'Cause I love this new wave

I love this new wave

We are melting away like a dream

So wake up

And this world isn't what it seems, it's time to wake up

Why are you look so terrified

Didn't you see it coming?

Yeah, you look so terrified

What did you see?

Don't feel sorry for me

Don't feel sorry for me

No!

'Cause I love this new wave

I love this new wave

It's all ending

Right in front of you eyes

It's all ending

Right in front of you eyes!