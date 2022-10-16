Lirik Lagu Obvious - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

We started as friends
But something happened inside me
Now I'm reading into everything
But there's no sign you hear the lightning, baby
You don't ever notice me
Turning on my charm
Or wonder why I'm always where you are
I've made it obvious
I've done everything but say it
(i've crushed on ya so long, but on and on you get me wrong)
I'm not so good with words
Since you never noticed
The way that we belong
I'll say it in a love song
I've heard you talk about
(heard you talk about)
How you want someone just like me
But every time I ask you out
(time I ask you out)
We never move past friendly no, no
And you never how
I stare when we're alone
Or wonder why I keep you on the phone
I've made it obvious
Done everything but sing it
(I've crushed on you so long but on and on you get me wrong)
I'm not so good with words
And since you never notice
The way that we belong
I'll say it in a love song
Yeah
You are my very first thought in the morning
And my last at nightfall
You are my love that came without warning
I need you
I want you to know
