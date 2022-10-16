Lirik Lagu Me & My Girls – Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 Oktober 2022, 02:45 WIB
Fifth Harmony - Me & My Girls.
Fifth Harmony - Me & My Girls. /YouTube/Fifth Harmony

Me & My Girls - Fifth Harmony

And we play our favorite songs
And we scream out all night long
We’re like oooooo oohhh
When it’s just me and my girls

All the lights, turn them off
It’s too loud in here to talk
I don’t understand a word you said
Gotta sleep, but instead karaoke on the bed
Taking duckface selfies right and left

We get crazy with it, we get stupid with it
We don’t care if people starin’ when we wobble with it
We get diva on it, we get queen b on it (yeah! )
We get britney, demi, one direction, bieber on it

And we play our favorite songs
And we scream out all night long
We’re like oooooo oohhh
When it’s just me and my girls

And we dance like no one’s watchin’
We crack up, booty poppin’
Like oooooo oohhh
When it’s just me and my girls

Watch it now
Me and my girls me me and my girls
Me and my girls p-p-pop it pop it
Me and my girls me me and my girls
Me and my girls p-p-pop it pop it

My voice is gone, got my favorite pjs on
Times like this don’t always come along
You’re all i need there’s nowhere i’d rather be
Than to have you crazy freaks with me-e-e

We get crazy with it, we get stupid with it
We don’t care if people starin’ when we wobble with it
We get diva on it, we get queen b on it (yeah! )
We get britney, demi, one direction, bieber on it

And we play our favorite songs
And we scream out all night long
We’re like oooooo oohhh
When it’s just me and my girls

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Round and Round - Heize feat Han Soo Ji dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Round and Round - Heize feat Han Soo Ji dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 02:42 WIB
Lirik Lagu Easier – 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta Di balikny

Lirik Lagu Easier – 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta Di balikny

16 Oktober 2022, 02:40 WIB
Lirik We Got the Power - Gorillaz ft. Jehnny Beth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik We Got the Power - Gorillaz ft. Jehnny Beth dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Yang Kedua – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Yang Kedua – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 02:34 WIB
Lirik Lagu So Anxious - Ginuwine dan Fakta Menarik Di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu So Anxious - Ginuwine dan Fakta Menarik Di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Slow Down - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Slow Down - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Coming Undone - Korn dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Coming Undone - Korn dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 02:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Wonder Woman – John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wonder Woman – John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 02:22 WIB
Lirik Let Her Go - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Let Her Go - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ironbound - Overkill dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ironbound - Overkill dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Terpopuler

1

5 Atlet PON Papua 2021 Positif Doping, Panitia Tarik Medali
2

Dorong Akselerasi Perluasan Akses Pembiayaan, BFI Finance Kenalkan Lebih Dekat Beragam Produk & Layanan

3

Kebakaran Besar di Bandung, Sebuah Pabrik Plastik Dilahap si Jago Merah
4

Polri Tangkap Buronan Judi Kelas Atas Apin BK di Malaysia
5

Cek Fakta: Jembatan Adipala Cilacap Ambruk, Hanyut Terbawa Banjir Sungai Serayu
6

Kapolri Sebut Tim Dokter Tengah Dalami Kandungan Obat yang Dikonsumsi Irjen Teddy Minahasa
7

Lesti Kejora Cabut Laporan KDRT, Dewi Perssik: Aku Yakin Bang Sandy Pasti Kecewa Banget
8

Berikut Keterangan Pindad Terkait Gas Air Mata
9

Link Streaming Ikatan Cinta 14 Oktober 2022: Andin Sekarat, Aldebaran Kelimpungan Lihat Istrinya
10

Lesti Kejora Dinilai Beri Contoh Buruk untuk Korban KDRT, Tsamara Amany: Dia seperti Lupa

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Aries: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Aries: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:43 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Pisces: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Pisces: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:40 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022: Anda Menghabiskan Waktu dengan Orang yang Dicintai

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022: Anda Menghabiskan Waktu dengan Orang yang Dicintai

16 Oktober 2022, 02:40 WIB

Portal Maluku

14 Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini 16 Oktober 2022 1 Menit yang Lalu Beserta Cara Klaim Hadiah Gratis Free Fire

14 Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini 16 Oktober 2022 1 Menit yang Lalu Beserta Cara Klaim Hadiah Gratis Free Fire

16 Oktober 2022, 02:38 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Aquarius: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Aquarius: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:37 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Capricorn: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Capricorn: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:34 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Sagitarius: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Sagitarius: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:31 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 16 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 16 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

16 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Kunci Gitar Buih Jadi Permadani, Exist Versi Akustik dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Kunci Gitar Buih Jadi Permadani, Exist Versi Akustik dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

16 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Scorpio: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Scorpio: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:28 WIB

Kepri Post

PRSI Batam Gelar Pemusatan Latihan Jelang Porprov Kepri November 2022 di Bintan, Berikut Materi Latihannya

PRSI Batam Gelar Pemusatan Latihan Jelang Porprov Kepri November 2022 di Bintan, Berikut Materi Latihannya

16 Oktober 2022, 02:28 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Libra: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Libra: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:25 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Virgo: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Virgo: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:22 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Leo: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Leo: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Minggu 16 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Minggu 16 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

16 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Cancer: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Cancer: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:17 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Gemini: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Gemini: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:14 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Taurus: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Taurus: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Aries: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Aries: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:08 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 16 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 16 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

16 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Ada Banyak Kubu Lawan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Ada Banyak Kubu Lawan

16 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022, Pagi Tiga Daerah Ini Hujan Sedang

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022, Pagi Tiga Daerah Ini Hujan Sedang

16 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Minggu 16 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Minggu 16 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

16 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Aries dan Taurus, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Jangan Mudah Tersinggung

Ramalan Bintang Aries dan Taurus, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Jangan Mudah Tersinggung

16 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar Seperti Bintang, Band Utopia dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Gitar Seperti Bintang, Band Utopia dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

16 Oktober 2022, 01:57 WIB