Lirik Lagu Me & My Girls – Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Me & My Girls - Fifth Harmony
And we play our favorite songs
And we scream out all night long
We’re like oooooo oohhh
When it’s just me and my girls
All the lights, turn them off
It’s too loud in here to talk
I don’t understand a word you said
Gotta sleep, but instead karaoke on the bed
Taking duckface selfies right and left
We get crazy with it, we get stupid with it
We don’t care if people starin’ when we wobble with it
We get diva on it, we get queen b on it (yeah! )
We get britney, demi, one direction, bieber on it
And we play our favorite songs
And we scream out all night long
We’re like oooooo oohhh
When it’s just me and my girls
And we dance like no one’s watchin’
We crack up, booty poppin’
Like oooooo oohhh
When it’s just me and my girls
Watch it now
Me and my girls me me and my girls
Me and my girls p-p-pop it pop it
Me and my girls me me and my girls
Me and my girls p-p-pop it pop it
My voice is gone, got my favorite pjs on
Times like this don’t always come along
You’re all i need there’s nowhere i’d rather be
Than to have you crazy freaks with me-e-e
We get crazy with it, we get stupid with it
We don’t care if people starin’ when we wobble with it
We get diva on it, we get queen b on it (yeah! )
We get britney, demi, one direction, bieber on it
And we play our favorite songs
And we scream out all night long
We’re like oooooo oohhh
When it’s just me and my girls
Artikel Pilihan