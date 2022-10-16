Lirik Lagu Me & My Girls – Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Me & My Girls - Fifth Harmony

And we play our favorite songs

And we scream out all night long

We’re like oooooo oohhh

When it’s just me and my girls

All the lights, turn them off

It’s too loud in here to talk

I don’t understand a word you said

Gotta sleep, but instead karaoke on the bed

Taking duckface selfies right and left

We get crazy with it, we get stupid with it

We don’t care if people starin’ when we wobble with it

We get diva on it, we get queen b on it (yeah! )

We get britney, demi, one direction, bieber on it

And we play our favorite songs

And we scream out all night long

We’re like oooooo oohhh

When it’s just me and my girls

And we dance like no one’s watchin’

We crack up, booty poppin’

Like oooooo oohhh

When it’s just me and my girls

Watch it now

Me and my girls me me and my girls

Me and my girls p-p-pop it pop it

Me and my girls me me and my girls

Me and my girls p-p-pop it pop it

My voice is gone, got my favorite pjs on

Times like this don’t always come along

You’re all i need there’s nowhere i’d rather be

Than to have you crazy freaks with me-e-e

We get crazy with it, we get stupid with it

We don’t care if people starin’ when we wobble with it

We get diva on it, we get queen b on it (yeah! )

We get britney, demi, one direction, bieber on it

And we play our favorite songs

And we scream out all night long

We’re like oooooo oohhh

When it’s just me and my girls