Lirik Lagu Miles - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Miles - Christina Perri

I'm scared today, more than I told you I was yesterday

Give me a moment to catch my breath

And hold me every second left

Proud of me, that's the only way I want you to be

Look at me and love what you see

I won't make it alone, I need something to hold

Kiss me on my shoulder, and tell me it's not over

I promise to always come home to you

Remind me that I'm older to be brave, smart, sweet, and bolder

And don't give up on what we're trying to do

Don't count the miles, count the "I love you's"

We made it out, and all the other people are asking how

This doesn't even sound like truth to grow from a bruise

But one day we will realize how hard it was, how hard we tried

And how our hearts made it out alive

Kiss me on my shoulder, and tell me it's not over

I promise to always come home to you

Remind me that I'm older to be brave, smart, sweet, and bolder

And don't give up on what we're trying to do

Don't count the miles, count the "I love you's"

And these are words I wish you'd said

But that's not how it went

'Cause you gave up on us in the end

And I won't make it alone, I need something to hold

Kiss me on my shoulder, and tell me it's not over

I promise to always come home to you

Remind me that I'm older to be brave, smart, sweet, and bolder

And don't give up on what we're trying to do

Kiss me on my shoulder, and tell me it's not over

I promise to come home to you

Remind me that I'm older to be brave, smart, sweet, and bolder

And don't give up on what we're trying to do

Don't count the miles, count the "I love you's"

Penyanyi: Christina Perri