Lirik Lagu Miles - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm scared today, more than I told you I was yesterday
Give me a moment to catch my breath
And hold me every second left
Proud of me, that's the only way I want you to be
Look at me and love what you see
I won't make it alone, I need something to hold
Kiss me on my shoulder, and tell me it's not over
I promise to always come home to you
Remind me that I'm older to be brave, smart, sweet, and bolder
And don't give up on what we're trying to do
Don't count the miles, count the "I love you's"
We made it out, and all the other people are asking how
This doesn't even sound like truth to grow from a bruise
But one day we will realize how hard it was, how hard we tried
And how our hearts made it out alive
Kiss me on my shoulder, and tell me it's not over
I promise to always come home to you
Remind me that I'm older to be brave, smart, sweet, and bolder
And don't give up on what we're trying to do
Don't count the miles, count the "I love you's"
And these are words I wish you'd said
But that's not how it went
'Cause you gave up on us in the end
And I won't make it alone, I need something to hold
Kiss me on my shoulder, and tell me it's not over
I promise to always come home to you
Remind me that I'm older to be brave, smart, sweet, and bolder
And don't give up on what we're trying to do
Kiss me on my shoulder, and tell me it's not over
I promise to come home to you
Remind me that I'm older to be brave, smart, sweet, and bolder
And don't give up on what we're trying to do
Don't count the miles, count the "I love you's"
Penyanyi: Christina Perri
