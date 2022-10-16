Lirik Lagu Best Friend - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Best Friend

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Oh, oh, oh

Hey

Yeah, yeah, yeah, uh

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Oh, what we got

Baby, what we got is secure

Been a part of toxic love

It tore us apart

Things you want, I'm not looking for

You're my best friend now

You're my best friend now

Oh, I don't want to be responsible

For your heart if we fall

'Cause I'll get clumsy and tear it apart

I love you so

But we can't get close

You're my best friend now

You're my best friend now

Oh, I love it when we climax (climax)

And I would never burn you

I could never hurt you

If we do it like that

Don't try to take it further

Focus on the friendship

Get a little sidetracked

Catching little feelings

Thought we had arrangements

Thought you weren't like that

Yeah, I thought you weren't like that

Oh, friends no more

Sex as friends no more

You don't wanna have sex as friends no more

Friends no more

Ooh, friends no more, uh

Sex as friends no more

You don't wanna have sex as friends no more

Oh

Oh, what we got (oh yeah)

Baby, what we got is secure

Been a part of toxic love

It tore us apart (oh yeah)

Things you want, I'm not looking for (I'm not searching, baby)

You're my best friend now (oh, baby)

You're my best friend now

Oh, I don't want to be responsible

For your heart if we fall (oh no)

'Cause I'll get clumsy and tear it apart

I love you so (oh yeah)

But we can't get close

You're my best friend now (best friend now)

You're my best friend now (best friend now)

