Lirik Lagu Best Friend - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Baby, what we got is secure
Been a part of toxic love
It tore us apart
Things you want, I'm not looking for
You're my best friend now
You're my best friend now
Oh, I don't want to be responsible
For your heart if we fall
'Cause I'll get clumsy and tear it apart
I love you so
But we can't get close
You're my best friend now
You're my best friend now
Oh, I love it when we climax (climax)
And I would never burn you
I could never hurt you
If we do it like that
Don't try to take it further
Focus on the friendship
Get a little sidetracked
Catching little feelings
Thought we had arrangements
Thought you weren't like that
Yeah, I thought you weren't like that
Oh, friends no more
Sex as friends no more
You don't wanna have sex as friends no more
Friends no more
Ooh, friends no more, uh
Sex as friends no more
You don't wanna have sex as friends no more
Oh
