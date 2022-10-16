Lirik We Got the Power - Gorillaz ft. Jehnny Beth dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 16 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Gorillaz ff. Jehnny Beth - We Got the Power.
Gorillaz ff. Jehnny Beth - We Got the Power.

We Got the Power – Gorillaz ft. Jehnny Beth

We got the power to be loving each other
No matter what happens
We've got the power to do that
On a le pouvoir de s'aimer, okay?
We got the power to be ringing the great bell out there above us
We got the power for that
We got the power to do that

And, we dream of home, I dream of life out of here
Their dreams are small
My dreams don't know fear (I got all you)
I got my heart full of hope
I will change everything
No matter what I'm told
How impossible it seems (we got the power)
We did it before
And we'll do it again
We're indestructible
Even when we're tired
And we've been here before
Just you and I
Don't try to rescue me
I don't need to be rescued

We got the power to be loving each other
No matter what happens
We've got the power to do that
On a le pouvoir de s'aimer, okay?
We got the power to be ringing the great bell out there above us
We got the power for that
We got the power to do that

Get yourself up to the silent altar and call me
But don't forget the machines
'Cause if your choice is chipping it down on the M1 (1, 1, 1)
Then you'll wake up in the morning
You'll be storming, oh, oh, oh

We got the power to be loving each other
No matter what happens
We've got the power to do that
On a le pouvoir de s'aimer, okay?
We got the power to be ringing the great bell out there above us
We got the power to do that
We got the power, power, power, power, power
We got the power
We got the power

Credits

Artis: Gorillaz ft. Jenny Beth
Album: Humanz
Rilis: 2017
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Damon Albarn, Camille Berthomier

Fakta di Balik Lagu We Got the Power

Gorillaz merilis album kelimanya bertajuk Humanz (2017). Diketahui, album tersebut direkam di Jamaika, Paris, New York, London, dan Chicago.

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

