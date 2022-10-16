Lirik We Got the Power - Gorillaz ft. Jehnny Beth dan Fakta di Baliknya

We Got the Power – Gorillaz ft. Jehnny Beth

We got the power to be loving each other

No matter what happens

We've got the power to do that

On a le pouvoir de s'aimer, okay?

We got the power to be ringing the great bell out there above us

We got the power for that

We got the power to do that

And, we dream of home, I dream of life out of here

Their dreams are small

My dreams don't know fear (I got all you)

I got my heart full of hope

I will change everything

No matter what I'm told

How impossible it seems (we got the power)

We did it before

And we'll do it again

We're indestructible

Even when we're tired

And we've been here before

Just you and I

Don't try to rescue me

I don't need to be rescued

We got the power to be loving each other

No matter what happens

We've got the power to do that

On a le pouvoir de s'aimer, okay?

We got the power to be ringing the great bell out there above us

We got the power for that

We got the power to do that

Get yourself up to the silent altar and call me

But don't forget the machines

'Cause if your choice is chipping it down on the M1 (1, 1, 1)

Then you'll wake up in the morning

You'll be storming, oh, oh, oh

We got the power to be loving each other

No matter what happens

We've got the power to do that

On a le pouvoir de s'aimer, okay?

We got the power to be ringing the great bell out there above us

We got the power to do that

We got the power, power, power, power, power

We got the power

We got the power

Credits

Artis: Gorillaz ft. Jenny Beth

Album: Humanz

Rilis: 2017

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Damon Albarn, Camille Berthomier

Fakta di Balik Lagu We Got the Power

Gorillaz merilis album kelimanya bertajuk Humanz (2017). Diketahui, album tersebut direkam di Jamaika, Paris, New York, London, dan Chicago.