Lirik Lagu Summer - Calvin Harris dan Fakta di Baliknya

When I met you in the summer
To my heartbeat sound
We fell in love
As the leaves turn brown
And we could be together baby
As long as skies are blue
You act so innocent now
But you lied so soon
(Summer)
(Hey)
(Love)
(Hey)
(Summer)
(Hey)
(Love)
(Hey...)
