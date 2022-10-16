Lirik Lagu Summer - Calvin Harris dan Fakta di Baliknya

Summer - Calvin Harris

When I met you in the summer

To my heartbeat sound

We fell in love

As the leaves turn brown

And we could be together baby

As long as skies are blue

You act so innocent now

But you lied so soon

When I met you in the summer

When I met you in the summer

To my heartbeat sound

We fell in love

As the leaves turn brown

And we could be together baby

As long as skies are blue

You act so innocent now

But you lied so soon

When I met you in the summer

Summer

When I met you in the summer

(Summer)

(Hey)

(Love)

(Hey)

Summer

(Summer)

(Hey)

(Love)

(Hey...)