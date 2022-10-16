Lirik Lagu Easier – 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta Di balikny

Easier - 5 Seconds of Summer

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don't wanna know, oh

But I know that I'm never, ever gonna change

And you know you don't want it any other way

Why do we always gotta run away?

And we wind up in the same place

It's like we're looking for the same thing

Same thing, yeah

Yeah, do we really gotta do this now?

Right here with all your friends around

In the morning, we can work it out

Work it out

I love you so much that I hate you

Right now, it's so hard to blame you

'Cause you're so damn beautiful

You're so damn beautiful

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don't wanna know, oh

But I know that I'm never, ever gonna change

And you know that you're always gonna stay the same

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don't wanna know, oh

But I know that I'm never, ever gonna change

And you know you don't want it any other way

Every time that you say you're gonna leave

That's when you get the very best of me

You know we need it like the air we breathe

Air we breathe, yeah

I love you so much that I hate you (oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Right now, it's so hard to blame you (oh)

'Cause you're so damn beautiful (oh)

You're so damn beautiful (oh-oh, oh-oh)

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don't wanna know, oh

But I know that I'm never, ever gonna change

And you know that you're always gonna stay the same

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don't wanna know, oh (I don't wanna know)

But I know that I'm never, ever gonna change

And you know you don't want it any other way

The hardest part of all

(Da-da-da-dum-da-da)

Is that we're only built to fall

(Is it any easier?)

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don't wanna know, oh (oh-oh)

But I know that I'm never, ever gonna change

And you know that you're always gonna stay the same (is it easier?)

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go? (Yeah)

I don't wanna know, oh (oh)

But I know that I'm never, ever gonna change

And you know you don't want it any other way