Lirik Lagu Easier – 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta Di balikny

Easier - 5 Seconds of Summer
Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?
I don't wanna know, oh
But I know that I'm never, ever gonna change
And you know you don't want it any other way
Why do we always gotta run away?
And we wind up in the same place
It's like we're looking for the same thing
Same thing, yeah
Yeah, do we really gotta do this now?
Right here with all your friends around
In the morning, we can work it out
Work it out
I love you so much that I hate you
Right now, it's so hard to blame you
'Cause you're so damn beautiful
You're so damn beautiful
Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?
I don't wanna know, oh
But I know that I'm never, ever gonna change
And you know that you're always gonna stay the same
Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?
I don't wanna know, oh
But I know that I'm never, ever gonna change
And you know you don't want it any other way
Every time that you say you're gonna leave
That's when you get the very best of me
You know we need it like the air we breathe
Air we breathe, yeah
I love you so much that I hate you (oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
Right now, it's so hard to blame you (oh)
'Cause you're so damn beautiful (oh)
You're so damn beautiful (oh-oh, oh-oh)
Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?
I don't wanna know, oh
But I know that I'm never, ever gonna change
And you know that you're always gonna stay the same
Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?
I don't wanna know, oh (I don't wanna know)
But I know that I'm never, ever gonna change
And you know you don't want it any other way
The hardest part of all
(Da-da-da-dum-da-da)
Is that we're only built to fall
(Is it any easier?)
Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?
I don't wanna know, oh (oh-oh)
But I know that I'm never, ever gonna change
And you know that you're always gonna stay the same (is it easier?)
Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go? (Yeah)
I don't wanna know, oh (oh)
But I know that I'm never, ever gonna change
And you know you don't want it any other way
