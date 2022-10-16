Lirik Lagu No Shame - 5 Second of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Shame – 5 Second of Summer
Angel, with the gun in your hand
Pointing my direction, giving me affection
Love is fatal
Won't you give it a chance?
Center of attention
Don't you ask me any questions
Go on and light me like a cigarette
Even if it might be something you regret
You got me now, now, now
Swallow me down, down, down, down
I only light up when cameras are flashing
Never enough and no satisfaction
Got no shame
I love the way you're screaming my name
Diggin' my grave to get a reaction
Changing my face and calling it fashion
Got no shame
I love the way you're screaming my name
Lay me in the palm of your hand
I'll give you my permission
You'll always be forgiven
Go on, replace me
When you're craving something sweeter than the words I left in your mouth
Go on and spit me out
I only light up when cameras are flashing
Never enough and no satisfaction
Got no shame
I love the way you're screaming my name
Diggin' my grave to get a reaction
Changing my face and calling it fashion
Got no shame
I love the way you're screaming my name
I love the way you're screaming my name
I love the way you're screaming my name
