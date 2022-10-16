Lirik Lagu No Shame - 5 Second of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Shame – 5 Second of Summer

Angel, with the gun in your hand

Pointing my direction, giving me affection

Love is fatal

Won't you give it a chance?

Center of attention

Don't you ask me any questions

Go on and light me like a cigarette

Even if it might be something you regret

You got me now, now, now

Swallow me down, down, down, down

I only light up when cameras are flashing

Never enough and no satisfaction

Got no shame

I love the way you're screaming my name

Diggin' my grave to get a reaction

Changing my face and calling it fashion

Got no shame

I love the way you're screaming my name

Lay me in the palm of your hand

I'll give you my permission

You'll always be forgiven

Go on, replace me

When you're craving something sweeter than the words I left in your mouth

Go on and spit me out

I only light up when cameras are flashing

Never enough and no satisfaction

Got no shame

I love the way you're screaming my name

Diggin' my grave to get a reaction

Changing my face and calling it fashion

Got no shame

I love the way you're screaming my name

I love the way you're screaming my name

I love the way you're screaming my name