Lirik Lagu No Shame - 5 Second of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB
Band 5 Second Of Summer.
Band 5 Second Of Summer. /

No Shame – 5 Second of Summer

Angel, with the gun in your hand
Pointing my direction, giving me affection
Love is fatal
Won't you give it a chance?
Center of attention
Don't you ask me any questions

Go on and light me like a cigarette
Even if it might be something you regret
You got me now, now, now
Swallow me down, down, down, down

I only light up when cameras are flashing
Never enough and no satisfaction
Got no shame
I love the way you're screaming my name

Diggin' my grave to get a reaction
Changing my face and calling it fashion
Got no shame
I love the way you're screaming my name

Lay me in the palm of your hand
I'll give you my permission
You'll always be forgiven
Go on, replace me
When you're craving something sweeter than the words I left in your mouth
Go on and spit me out

I only light up when cameras are flashing
Never enough and no satisfaction
Got no shame
I love the way you're screaming my name

Diggin' my grave to get a reaction
Changing my face and calling it fashion
Got no shame

I love the way you're screaming my name
I love the way you're screaming my name
I love the way you're screaming my name

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

