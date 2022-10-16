Lirik Lagu Slow Down - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slow Down - Why Don't We
Hey
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh, I've been lying to myself and I might know why
I miss the way you looked at me before you left New York (hey)
I've been tryin' to find help, 'cause I can't deny
The way that I feel when I'm with you
Oh, I'd do anything to save ya
I think we need a little California 'cation
We took a shot at this, but maybe we're too wasted
It's hard to swallow, but I know we gotta chase it, oh
Slow down, I think that we just need to slow down, slow down
Turn around, things were so simple way before now, 'fore now
See ya, I wanna see ya, ah
I wish you weren't so far so I could see ya, ah
'Cita, ma-mamacita
We were comfortable, we didn't understand but now we know
I think we need a little California 'cation
We took a shot at this, but maybe we're too wasted
It's hard to swallow, but I know we gotta chase it, oh
Slow down, I think that we just need to slow down, slow down
Turn around, things were so simple way before now, 'fore now
Slow down, I think that we just need to slow down, slow down (whoa)
Turn around, things were so simple way before now, 'fore now
Eh-yeah, yeah, yeah
Ooh, ooh-ooh
Eh-yeah, yeah, yeah
Ooh, ooh-ooh-oh
Eh-yeah, yeah-eh
Ooh, ooh-ooh-oh
Eh-yeah, yeah-eh
Ooh-whoa, whoa, whoa
