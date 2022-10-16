Lirik Lagu Slow Down - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slow Down - Why Don't We

Hey

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh, I've been lying to myself and I might know why

I miss the way you looked at me before you left New York (hey)

I've been tryin' to find help, 'cause I can't deny

The way that I feel when I'm with you

Oh, I'd do anything to save ya

I think we need a little California 'cation

We took a shot at this, but maybe we're too wasted

It's hard to swallow, but I know we gotta chase it, oh

Slow down, I think that we just need to slow down, slow down

Turn around, things were so simple way before now, 'fore now

See ya, I wanna see ya, ah

I wish you weren't so far so I could see ya, ah

'Cita, ma-mamacita

We were comfortable, we didn't understand but now we know

I think we need a little California 'cation

We took a shot at this, but maybe we're too wasted

It's hard to swallow, but I know we gotta chase it, oh

Slow down, I think that we just need to slow down, slow down

Turn around, things were so simple way before now, 'fore now

Slow down, I think that we just need to slow down, slow down (whoa)

Turn around, things were so simple way before now, 'fore now

Eh-yeah, yeah, yeah

Ooh, ooh-ooh

Eh-yeah, yeah, yeah

Ooh, ooh-ooh-oh

Eh-yeah, yeah-eh

Ooh, ooh-ooh-oh

Eh-yeah, yeah-eh

Ooh-whoa, whoa, whoa

Credits