Lirik Lagu Coming Undone - Korn dan Fakta di Baliknya

Coming Undone - Korn

Keep holding on

When my brain's ticking like a bomb

Guess the black thoughts

Have come again to get me

Sweet bitter words

Unlike nothing I've heard

Sing along, mockingbird

You don't affect me

That's right

Deliverance of my heart

Please strike

Be deliberate

Wait, I'm coming undone

Irate, I'm coming undone

Too late, I'm coming undone

What looks so strong, so delicate

Wait, I'm starting to suffocate

And soon I anticipate

I'm coming undone

What looks so strong, so delicate

Choke, choke again

I thought my demons were my friends

Pity me in the end

They're out to get me

Since I was young

I tasted sorrow on my tongue

And the sweet sugar gun

Does not protect me

That's right

Trigger between my eyes

Please strike

Make it quick now

Wait, I'm coming undone

Irate, I'm coming undone

Too late, I'm coming undone

What looks so strong, so delicate