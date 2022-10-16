Lirik Lagu Coming Undone - Korn dan Fakta di Baliknya

Coming Undone - Korn
Keep holding on
When my brain's ticking like a bomb
Guess the black thoughts
Have come again to get me
Sweet bitter words
Unlike nothing I've heard
Sing along, mockingbird
You don't affect me
That's right
Deliverance of my heart
Please strike
Be deliberate
Wait, I'm coming undone
Irate, I'm coming undone
Too late, I'm coming undone
What looks so strong, so delicate
Wait, I'm starting to suffocate
And soon I anticipate
I'm coming undone
What looks so strong, so delicate
Choke, choke again
I thought my demons were my friends
Pity me in the end
They're out to get me
Since I was young
I tasted sorrow on my tongue
And the sweet sugar gun
Does not protect me
That's right
Trigger between my eyes
Please strike
Make it quick now
Wait, I'm coming undone
Irate, I'm coming undone
Too late, I'm coming undone
What looks so strong, so delicate
