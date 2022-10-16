Lirik Lagu Ironbound - Overkill dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB
Ironbound - Overkill.
Ironbound - Overkill. /YouTube/Overkill

Ironbound - Overkill

One by one, doing the crime
Never thought twice, never did time
Never turn back, never go home
Never get used to being alone
One by one, into the sea
Too many eyes are staring at me
Two by two, you watch as they go
Who are you and what do you know

I got your heart in hand
Never let go

Make it
Never let go
Take it
Tell all you know
This is what you make it
Pound the ground
Make it
Never let go
Take it
Tell all you know
How far can you take it as you go
Ironbound

One by one, iron to bend
Keeping the oath, right to the end
Three by three, breaking some bones
Snapping some neck, never alone
Here they come, rumble and pound
Never get used to hearing that sound
There they go, fast as they came
Never go back, never the same

Make it
Never let go
Take it
Tell all you know
This is what you make it
Pound the ground
Make it
Never let go
Take it
Tell all you know
How far can you take it as you go
Ironbound

All my friends are green and black
All my friends are right
All my friends are automatic
They all rule the night

All my friends are think and thin
They've loyalty and heart
My friends put me back together
When I fall apart

Said all of them are green and black
Everyone all right
All my friends are automatic
They all rule the night

One by one, doing the crime
Never thought twice, never did time
Never turn back, never go home
Never get used to being alone
One by one, into the sea
Too many eyes are staring at me
Two by two, you watch as they go
Who are you and what do you know

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

