Lirik Lagu Ironbound - Overkill dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ironbound - Overkill

One by one, doing the crime

Never thought twice, never did time

Never turn back, never go home

Never get used to being alone

One by one, into the sea

Too many eyes are staring at me

Two by two, you watch as they go

Who are you and what do you know

I got your heart in hand

Never let go

Make it

Never let go

Take it

Tell all you know

This is what you make it

Pound the ground

Make it

Never let go

Take it

Tell all you know

How far can you take it as you go

Ironbound

One by one, iron to bend

Keeping the oath, right to the end

Three by three, breaking some bones

Snapping some neck, never alone

Here they come, rumble and pound

Never get used to hearing that sound

There they go, fast as they came

Never go back, never the same

Make it

Never let go

Take it

Tell all you know

This is what you make it

Pound the ground

Make it

Never let go

Take it

Tell all you know

How far can you take it as you go

Ironbound

All my friends are green and black

All my friends are right

All my friends are automatic

They all rule the night

All my friends are think and thin

They've loyalty and heart

My friends put me back together

When I fall apart

Said all of them are green and black

Everyone all right

All my friends are automatic

They all rule the night

One by one, doing the crime

Never thought twice, never did time

Never turn back, never go home

Never get used to being alone

One by one, into the sea

Too many eyes are staring at me

Two by two, you watch as they go

Who are you and what do you know